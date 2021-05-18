Ariana Grande-Dalton Gomez, Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma, Sophie-Joe and more celeb couples who got married secretly

Singer Ariana Grande got married to real estate broker Dalton Gomez in a secret ceremony this weekend at her home in Montecito. Her representative confirmed the news to Us Weekly and shared that less than 20 people were in attendance.

Many other celebrities have also chosen to keep their big days private. Take a look:

John Abraham and Priya Runchal:





John Abraham and Priya Runchal successfully kept their low-key wedding in 2013 hidden from the media. The world found out only when he signed his New Year post off as ‘John and Priya Abraham’. “Wishing you and your loved ones a blessed 2014! May this year bring you love, good fortune and joy. Love, John and Priya Abraham,” he had written on Twitter, sharing the news of his marriage.

Aditya Chopra and Rani Mukerji:

Before Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma and Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone, Aditya Chopra and Rani Mukerji got married in Italy, away from the public eye. Their secret wedding was attended by only 12 people, and announced the following day, via a statement. The couple has a daughter named Adira, whom they keep away from the limelight as well.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma:





Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma wanted their wedding to be a private affair, instead of a glamorous celebrity wedding, and chose to get married in Italy. They took measures to keep things hush-hush, even using fake names while booking the caterers. Only 42 guests were a part of the ceremony, with no celebrities on the list.

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas:





Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas got married on May 1, 2019, in an impromptu ceremony at a chapel in Las Vegas, officiated by an Elvis impersonator. Everyone found out about the secret nuptials when DJ-record producer Diplo posted visuals of the ceremony on social media. Almost two months later, the couple later had a grand wedding in France.

Juhi Chawla and Jay Mehta:

Juhi Chawla secretly married Jay Mehta in 1996, when she was at the top of her career. She kept the news under wraps initially, with only a few close friends and family in the know. In an earlier interview with Rajeev Masand, she said that she was able to keep things hush-hush because there were no camera phones at the time. “I was just about established and doing well. That’s the time Jay was serenading me and I was afraid of losing my career just when I had kind of got there. I wanted to carry on and this seemed the midway,” she said.

Urmila Matondkar and Mohsin Akhtar Mir:





Urmila Matondkar and Mohsin Akhtar Mir tied the knot in a private ceremony in 2016. Designer Manish Malhotra, who was the only celebrity guest at the wedding, had told Hindustan Times, “Urmila is a dear friend and I’m so happy for her. She met Mohsin at my niece Rridhi’s wedding in Mumbai in December 2014 and they just hit it off. He used to be a model long back but now does the business of Kashmiri embroidery.”

Preity Zinta and Gene Goodenough:





Preity Zinta and Gene Goodenough got married on February 29, 2016. Their secret leap year wedding in the US was attended by only a few friends and family members. The news was confirmed only when Sussanne Khan posted a picture on Instagram.

Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia:

Best decision of my life.. today, I married my best friend. Hello there, husband! @Imangadbedi ❤️ pic.twitter.com/a2ePsaXUNN — Neha Dhupia (@NehaDhupia) May 10, 2018





Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia got married on May 10, 2018, in an Anand Karaj ceremony at a gurdwara in Delhi. To announce the news, she shared a picture from the wedding and wrote, “Best decision of my life.. today, I married my best friend. Hello there, husband!” Six months later, the couple welcomed their daughter, Mehr.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON