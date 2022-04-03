Arjun Kapoor, Amrita Arora visit Malaika Arora's home after car accident. Watch

Actor Malaika Arora met with an accident on Saturday night near Mumbai. She was immediately taken to the Apollo hospital for treatment and on Sunday morning, she got discharged from the hospital and was taken home by her boyfriend Arjun Kapoor. Malaika's sister Amrita Arora, her husband Shakeel Ladak, and their son were spotted near Malaika's Mumbai residence on Sunday. (Also Read: Exclusive! Malaika Arora back home from the hospital; Amrita Arora says, ‘She will be totally fine in a few days’)

A paparazzo account shared a video in which Amrita, Shakeel, and their son Rayaan Ladak can be seen getting out of their car, as they head to meet Malaika.

In another video shared by the paparazzo account, Arjun was seen leaving Malaika's apartment.

Malaika suffered injuries in the accident which happened on the Mumbai-Pune highway. The accident took place when Malaika was returning from Pune and some cars collided with each other near Khalapur Toll Plaza on the Mumbai-Pune highway.

Malaika's Range Rover was crushed between two vehicles. "We have received registration number of all the three cars and now we would contact the owners to understand what had actually happened. Currently we have made a mention of the incident and a FIR will be registered after investigating how the accident happened and who was at fault," assistant police inspector Haresh Kalsekar from Khopoli police station said.

"Malaika Arora Khan met with an accident on Mumbai Pune Highway. She has been admitted to Apollo Hospital in Navi Mumbai for treatment She has some minor injuries," Apollo hospital said in a statement.

Malaika is known for her special Bollywood dance numbers such as, Chaiyaa Chaiyaa, Maahi Ve, Munni Badnam and more. She has also hosted reality shows such as India's Best Dancer, India's Got Talent, Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa and more.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON