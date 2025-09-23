Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora hug in a rare reunion after breakup at Homebound premiere. Watch

Former couple Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora crossed paths in a moment that instantly caught everyone’s attention at the premiere of Homebound in Mumbai. The ex-couple, who have largely maintained distance since their breakup, surprised onlookers by greeting each other with a warm hug and a smile. Arjun Kapoor confirmed his breakup with Malaika Arora last year.

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora meet at an event

The premiere of Homebound was held in Mumbai on Monday with lead actors Ishaan Khatter, Janhvi Kapoor and Vishal Jethwa in attendance. Arjun also joined the screening to support his sister and the whole team. Malaika also joined the star-studded screening.

Several videos from the premiere surfaced on social media, but one in particular grabbed the most attention. It was the reunion moment between the former couple.

In the video, Arjun was spotted mingling with fellow actors, including Neha Dhupia, and engaging in light conversations with guests. IAfter posing for the cameras on the red carpet, Malaika walked up to him, and the two shared a warm hug and exchanged greetings.

Following this, Homebound director Neeraj Ghaywan was seen greeting Arjun and Malaika. The trio was seen chatting together later in the video. The moment stood out as one of their rare public appearances together since their breakup.

Social media users were happy to see the former couple share a cordial bond even after the breakup.

“It is always uncomfortable to meet exes. But they looked alright,” one shared, with another writing, “A hug that speaks louder than words - Malaika Arora & Arjun Kapoor.”

“He can be an ex and still a good friend!! @malaikaaroraofficial proving that she has a healthy friendship with Arjun,” one posted.

About Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora

Malaika and Arjun started dating in 2018. Initially, the couple never opened up much about their relationship. However, they did regularly post romantic pictures from their vacations and wished each other on birthdays. In October last year, Arjun broke his silence on his relationship status with Malaika. At a Mumbai event, Arjun spoke to a crowd, and they screamed Malaika's name repeatedly. Arjun had said, "Nahi abhi single hoon. Relax karo (No, I'm single now. Relax)."

Later, Malaika reacted to Arjun's "I am single" remark and told Etimes, "I am a very private person, and there are certain aspects of my life that I don’t want to elaborate on. I will never choose a public platform to talk about my personal life. So, whatever Arjun has said is entirely his prerogative. I just want to say that, yes, it has been a very trying year for various reasons.”