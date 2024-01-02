close_game
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Arjun Kapoor gets new tattoo, takes inspiration from phoenix. Abhishek Bachchan reacts

Jan 02, 2024 12:37 PM IST

Actor Arjun Kapoor starts the new year off on a hopeful note. He took to Instagram and shared a video of getting a new tattoo on his calf.

Actor Arjun Kapoor has started the New Year off on a hopeful note. He took to Instagram and shared a video of getting a brand new tattoo. (Also Read: Arjun Kapoor says those who troll him and Malaika Arora are 'same people dying for selfies' with them)

Arjun Kapoor gets a new tattoo(Instagram)

The Ki & Ka actor wrote, “For only from the ashes of who we were, can we rise to become who we are to be. #RisingFromTheAshes #Inked #2024”

In the video, he can be seen sporting his inked calf, which reads 'RISE', an inspiration from a phoenix.

He was also seen in conversation with the tattoo artists.

Soon after he dropped the video, fans swamped the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons. Actor Abhishek Bachchan dropped a raising hands emoji. "Wow that is beautiful!!! That is so you!" a fan commented. Another user wrote, "Love that Phoenix @arjunkapoor."

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Arjun was last seen in director Aasmaan Bhardwaj's dark comedy film Kuttey alongside actors Tabu, Radhika Madaan, and Konkona Sensharma.

He will be next seen in an untitled romantic comedy film opposite Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh.

