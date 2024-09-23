Arjun Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor attend Malaika Arora’s father Anil Mehta's prayer meet. Watch

Celebs attend the prayer meet

Several Mumbai-based photographers have shared videos of celebrities attending the prayer meet on social media.

In one video, Malaika was seen arriving for the meeting with her sister, Amrita Arora. Another video shows her best friend, Kareena Kapoor joining the meeting at a Gurudwara to support her friend. She is seen wearing a white suit.

One video shows Malaika's mother, Joyce Polycarp, coming to the prayer meet in a saree. In another video, her former boyfriend Arjun was also spotted joining the family to mourn the loss. He is seen wearing a white shirt with denims. Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife Sussanne Khan was also present.

About Malaika's dad

Malaika's father died on September 11. He reportedly jumped off the terrace of his Bandra residence in Mumbai. Her former husband, Arbaaz Khan, was the first to arrive at Malaika's parents' house. Other members of Arbaaz's family, including parents Salim Khan and Salma Khan, stepmother Helen, sisters Alvira and Arpita, and brothers Sohail Khan and Salman Khan, were also seen visiting the residence to offer condolences.

At that time, Malaika took to Instagram to release an official statement, stating that the entire family ‘is in deep shock’ with his demise. The statement read, “We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of our dear father, Anil Mehta. He was a gentle soul, a devoted grandfather, a loving husband and our best friend. Our family is in deep shock by this loss and we kindly request privacy from the media and well-wishers during this difficult time. We appreciate your understanding, support and respect. With gratitude, Joyce, Malaika, Amrita Shakeel, Arhaan, Azaan , Rayyan, Casper, Axl, Duffy and Buddy.”