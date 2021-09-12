Arjun Kapoor shares BTS video with Saif Ali Khan, reveals 'with nawaab saab the fun never stops'

Actor Arjun Kapoor, whose film Bhoot Police was released recently, addressed his co-star Saif Ali Khan as ‘brother’ in a recent social media post.

The 2 States actor took to his Instagram Story on Sunday and shared a BTS video in which he can be seen having fun while working with Saif. Along with it, he wrote, "With Nawaab Saab the fun never stops. #brothersbeforeothers."

In the video, the actors are wearing coordinated outfits -- black leather jackets paired with white t-shirts. They can be seen laughing and having a good time while posing and getting clicked.

Arjun Kapoor shared a BTS video as Instagram Story with Saif Ali Khan.

Apart from Arjun and Saif, the film also stars Yami Gautam and Jacqueline Fernandez in the lead roles.

Also read: Bhoot Police movie review: Miscast Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor fail to elevate Scooby Doo-level script

The film, which was released on September 10 on Disney+ Hotstar, was earlier slated to release on September 17, but the makers decided to prepone the release date by a week.

Directed by Pawan Kripalani and produced by Ramesh Taurani and Akshai Puri, the film traces the story of a group of ghost hunters and their hilarious adventures.