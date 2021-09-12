Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Arjun Kapoor shares BTS video with Saif Ali Khan, reveals 'with nawaab saab the fun never stops'
Arjun Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan recently starred in Bhoot Police.
Arjun Kapoor shares BTS video with Saif Ali Khan, reveals 'with nawaab saab the fun never stops'

  • Arjun Kapoor took to Instagram Stories to share fun BTS video with Saif Ali Khan. Watch it here.
ANI |
PUBLISHED ON SEP 12, 2021 08:54 PM IST

Actor Arjun Kapoor, whose film Bhoot Police was released recently, addressed his co-star Saif Ali Khan as ‘brother’ in a recent social media post.

The 2 States actor took to his Instagram Story on Sunday and shared a BTS video in which he can be seen having fun while working with Saif. Along with it, he wrote, "With Nawaab Saab the fun never stops. #brothersbeforeothers."

In the video, the actors are wearing coordinated outfits -- black leather jackets paired with white t-shirts. They can be seen laughing and having a good time while posing and getting clicked.

Arjun Kapoor shared a BTS video as Instagram Story with Saif Ali Khan.

Apart from Arjun and Saif, the film also stars Yami Gautam and Jacqueline Fernandez in the lead roles.

Also read: Bhoot Police movie review: Miscast Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor fail to elevate Scooby Doo-level script

The film, which was released on September 10 on Disney+ Hotstar, was earlier slated to release on September 17, but the makers decided to prepone the release date by a week.

Directed by Pawan Kripalani and produced by Ramesh Taurani and Akshai Puri, the film traces the story of a group of ghost hunters and their hilarious adventures.

