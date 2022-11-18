Arjun Kapoor takes Malaika Arora out on date before leaving for shoot: ‘Won’t be around for her new journey’

Actor Arjun Kapoor is setting relationship goals as he took his girlfriend Malaika Arora out in Mumbai. He posted a selfie of them and revealed that it was to compensate for his absence during the launch of Malaika’s upcoming show, Moving In With Malaika. The show marks Malaika’s OTT debut. Also read: Arjun Kapoor holds car door open for Malaika Arora after their dinner date

He wrote in the caption, “Baby’s day out. Her show starts soon & my next outdoor starts sooner won’t be around to be there for her shoot but I think she’s gonna ace this new journey.” Going by the photo, Malaika and Arjun jetted off to an unknown place. They were seen on a ferry at the Gateway of India.

Arjun’s sweet gesture is currently melting hearts on the internet. Replying to his post, Malaika Arora commented, “Awwwww baby(heart emoji).” Masaba Gupta, Seema Sajdeh and Maheep Kapoor dropped heart emojis for the couple. A fan added, “You two are made for each other and rare example of true love.”

Malaika’s new show, Moving In With Malaika promises to feature her up close and personal, like never before. She said she will give fans access to her past, present, and future through unfiltered conversations. Many of her friends and family will be joining her on the show as guests to spill the beans on her. It will release on December 5 and will stream on Disney+ Hotstar.

Arjun, on the other hand, was filming for The Lady Killer, with co-star Bhumi Pednerkar. He was last seen in Ek Villain Returns, which didn’t impress the audience. He will be next seen in director Aasmaan Bhardwaj's dark comedy film Kuttey, co-starring Radhika Madan, Tabu, and Konkana Sen Sharma. It is set to hit the theatres on January 13, 2023.

