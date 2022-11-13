Arjun Kapoor holds car door open for Malaika Arora after their dinner date, fan says ‘love the way he safeguards her’

Television personality Malaika Arora and her boyfriend-actor Arjun Kapoor stepped out for dinner on Saturday night at a restaurant in Mumbai. Taking to Instagram, a paparazzo account posted a video in which the couple exited the Bandra restaurant together. As Malaika Arora walked behind Arjun and waved at the people, he held the car door open for her. (Also Read | Malaika Arora clears the air about 'I said yes' post, launches her reality show Moving In with Malaika)

Arjun held Malaika as she got inside the car. He then waved at the paparazzi and stepped inside the vehicle. The duo twinned in black outfits--Arjun wore a black short kurta and paired it with blue denims. Malaika opted for a black top under a matching blazer and tights. Reacting to the video, fans showered them with love. A per said, "Love the way he protects and safeguards her. He knows that she is the greatest treasure."

Malaika and Arjun have been dating for quite some time now. However, it was not until a couple of years ago that both decided to make their relationship public. They are often spotted together on dates, events, and parties and also take trips together. Malaika was earlier married to Arbaaz Khan. The ex-couple is now co-parenting their son Arhaan Khan.

Arjun will be next seen in director Aasmaan Bhardwaj's dark comedy film Kuttey alongside Radhika Madan, Tabu, and Konkana Sen Sharma. The film is set to hit the theatres on January 13, 2023. Apart from that, he also has the action thriller The Lady Killer along with actor Bhumi Pednekar in the pipeline.

Fans will see Malaika in her reality show Moving In with Malaika, which will officially mark her digital debut. The show will stream on Disney Hotstar from December 5. In Moving In with Malaika, the audience will get to see guest appearances from her friends and family as they spill the tea on her.

She shared a post on Instagram with the caption saying, "I said YES... to @disneyplushotstar for my new reality show #HotstarSpecials#MovinginwithMalaika... where you will get to see me up close and personal, like never before. Umm, wait, what did you guys think I was talking about? Streaming from 5th Dec!"

