Arjun Kapoor reminds Anushka Sharma about his ‘nature girl’ comment as she shares happy pictures from cricket practice

Actor Anushka Sharma is back to cricket training in Mumbai for her upcoming film Chakda Xpress. On Friday, she shared multiple pictures from the green pastures of a training ground and flashed her biggest smile for the camera. Her picture amid the greenery reminded Arjun Kapoor of his ‘nature girl’ remark on Anushka's post a few months ago. (Also read: Anushka Sharma laughs at her thin eyebrows from an old pic)

In the photos, Anushka posed next to a cricket ball. She wore purple joggers with a white t-shirt as she appeared resting under the clear rest in two pictures. In the last one, she posed while smiling from ear to ear. Referring to her gruesome cricket practice to essay the role of Jhulan Goswami, she wrote in the caption, “Don’t be fooled by that smile,”

While the pictures made fans happy, Arjun Kapoor pointed out a different reason and left fans in split. Referring to his birthday wish for the actor where Arjun called her ‘India’s nature girl’ for always posing in natural surroundings, the actor commented, “See I was right in my bday post.”

Anushka Sharma's post.

For the unversed, on Anushka's birthday, Arjun treated her to a collage of his photo. In it, Arjun recreated Anushka’s pose amidst nature from an old photo shoot and captioned it, “Mera Nature yeh hai ki main India’s very own Nature Girl Anushka Sharma ko ek Natural sa wish karun on her birthday from among phool, patti and lots of ped-paudhe! Have the best life @anushkasharma! There is no one like you!" In response to the fun banter, Anushka teased him saying, “I know that this picture of you was already in your photo albums” and called it a ‘tribute.’

Meanwhile, Anushka’s Chadka Xpress will be directed by Susanta Das. The film will revolve around the life of Jhulan as one of the fastest female pacers in world cricket and how she moved ahead in her career. The first look of the film was unveiled in January 2022 with a teaser video which was criticised by some for Anushka’s exaggerated Bengali accent. Many also expressed slammed the movie as Anushka appeared in heaps of makeup to tone down her skin tone.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON