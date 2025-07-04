Emotional Arjun Kapoor wishes Anshula a ‘happily ever after’ as she gets engaged; Janhvi, Khushi Kapoor cheer for her

On Thursday, Anshula Kapoor, daughter of filmmaker Boney Kapoor and a reality show star, announced her engagement to boyfriend Rohan Thakkar with a heartwarming post. Her brother Arjun Kapoor, along with half-sisters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor, took to social media to share their joy and excitement over the happy news. Anshula Kapoor's siblings express joy over her engagement with Rahul Thakkar.

Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor reacts to Anshula getting engaged

Arjun shared Anshula's post on Instagram, where Rohan was seen proposing to her. He wrote an emotional caption alongside the post, which read: "My life found her forever... Here's to a happily ever after for both of you. Missed Mom a little extra today. Love you guys."

Arjun Kapoor wishes best for sister Anshula Kapoor.

Khushi couldn’t contain her excitement and wrote: “I love you both (multiple crying emojis). My sister is getting married!!!” Janhvi also posted on Instagram, "My sister is engaged. The best for the best."

Khushi Kapoor excited for Anshula Kapoor and Rohan Thakkar.

Janhvi Kapoor calls Rohan Thakkar and Anshula Kapoor best.

Anshula Kapoor’s engagement

On Thursday, Anshula took to Instagram and shared pictures from her dreamy proposal. The photos captured her excitement as Rohan proposed to her, kneeling down. She revealed how the two met and wrote, "We met on an app. Started talking on a random Tuesday at 1.15 AM. We spoke until 6 AM that morning. And somehow, even back then, it felt like the beginning of something that mattered. Three years later, in my favourite city, in front of the castle in Central Park, he proposed! At exactly 1.15 AM India time! And somehow the world paused just long enough for the moment to feel like magic."

She added, "Just the quiet kind of love that feels like home. I’ve never been the girl who believed in fairytales... but what @rohanthakkar1511 gave me that day was better. Because it was intentional. Thoughtful. Real. Us. I said yes. Through ugly tears, shaky laughs, and the kind of happiness I can’t put into words. Since 2022, it’s always been you. I’m engaged to my best friend!!! My safe place. My person. Fav boy, fav city… and now, my fav YES! 💍🗽❤️♾️ (First meal after had to be @shakeshack because our first conversation started because of our love for the shroom burger! IYKYK 😋)."

Anshula and Arjun Kapoor are the children of filmmaker Boney Kapoor and his first wife, Mona Shourie. Boney later married actor Sridevi, with whom he has two daughters—actors Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor.

Anshula was most recently seen in Karan Johar’s reality game show The Traitors, which featured 20 contestants divided into groups of innocents and traitors. The show concluded on July 3 with Uorfi Javed and Nikita Luther as the winners, taking home prize money of ₹70.5 lakh.