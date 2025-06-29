Anshula Kapoor says The Traitors was traumatising, left her with PTSD: ‘My anxiety levels went off the chart’

Karan Johar's show The Traitors has become the talk of the town. Celebrities from different walks of life participated in the show, and among them was Boney Kapoor's daughter, Anshula Kapoor. In an interview with Quint, Anshula called her experience on the show 'traumatic' and further revealed being diagnosed with PTSD after the show. Anshula Kapoor talked about her experience on The Traitors.

Anshula Kapoor on her experience in The Traitors

Anshula revealed that she agreed to do the show because the makers made her believe that the show would be akin to the original format, but that’s not what happened. She added that her experience on the show was "traumatising and stressful" and said, "It was not about filming long hours, but about the conversations and atmosphere of the house. There were no intercoms in our room. They had blacked out our room numbers, so we didn't know our own or anyone else's room number."

She further added, "They had placed wind chimes outside our room door, and if you opened the door when you weren't supposed to, someone would come and tell you not to leave your room. I had to go back into intensive therapy after the show, and I was diagnosed with Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder. My anxiety levels went off the charts." She claimed that she didn’t have PTSD before the show.

About The Traitors

Hosted by Karan Johar, the show commenced with 20 celebrity contestants, including influencers like Apoorva Mukhija, Uorfi Javed, and Raj Kundra, spending time in Jaisalmer’s Suryagarh Palace. The reality game show requires the Innocents to figure out and eliminate a small group of contestants secretly designated as “Traitors” by the host.

For the unversed, Anshula was eliminated from the game in the last couple of episodes. Now, Uorfi Javed, Purav Jha, Apoorva Mukhija, Sudhanshu Pandey, Harsh Gujral, Jasmin Bhasin, and Nikita Luther are in the finale. The final episode of the show will air on July 3 at 8 pm. The show is available to watch on Prime Video.