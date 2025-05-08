Arjun Kapoor pens heartfelt tribute for dadi Nirmal Kapoor: ‘A part of my life went away with her’

Producer Boney Kapoor and actors Anil Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor's mother, Nirmal Kapoor, died on May 2 at Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital. Actor Arjun Kapoor took to his Instagram account on Thursday to pen a heartfelt tribute to his late grandmother, sharing a series of throwback pictures from his childhood with her. Arjun said that even though she is not here anymore, her ‘legacy will live on’. (Also read: Ananya Panday breaks down as she pays her last respects to BFFs Janhvi, Shanaya Kapoor's grandmom Nirmal Kapoor. Watch) Arjun Kapoor shared a bunch of pictures and videos with Nirmal Kapoor in fond remembrance of her memory.

Arjun remembers grandmom Nirmal

In one picture, Arjun was seen smiling with Nirmal by his side. In a video, Arjun asked her to tell the people on Instagram how she liked his movie. Nirmal smiled and said, “Bohot acchi (very nice).” Arjun giggled and said that's all she could say. Another throwback picture saw Nirmal carrying little Arjun on her arms and feeding him cake. In another picture taken many years ago, Nirmal was seen smiling with little Arjun and his sister Anshula.

‘Our grandparents give us only love & reasons to smile’

In the caption, Arjun began: “I grew up around all my 4 grand parents & for that I will be eternally grateful always. I bid goodbye to Dadi last Friday at the hospital, it felt like a part of my childhood & my life went away with her… thru all the ups & downs life gives us somehow our grandparents give us only love & reasons to smile…”

He added, “Age is a cruel mistress who confines us to issues at some point in life but dadi for me was always just the same always feeding us always worried about us always there…now she won’t be… but I feel thru her 4 children & all of us grand children her legacy will live on…”

“Everytime we come together for a festival or a meal or an event her memories will continue to make us remember her in all her glory… Love u dadi Aapka khabsoorat grandson ARJAN( she always said my name like that 🥹)” he said in the caption.

Nirmal Kapoor was married to Surinder Kapoor, a well-known producer in the film industry. They had four children: Boney, Anil, Sanjay, and Reena Kapoor Marwah. After the news of her death, several Bollywood celebrities like Javed Akhtar, Rani Mukerji, Anupam Kher, Jackie Shroff, and Veer Pahariya visited the family to offer condolences. Her funeral took place on Saturday at Vile Parle Crematorium, Pawan Hans, Mumbai.