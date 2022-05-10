Arjun Rampal: 'Mom raised me as a single parent, so I take up all offers of women-centric films'

Arjun Rampal has said that he takes up women-centric films because that was his way of paying homage to his mother who raised him as a single parent. Arjun will soon be seen in Kangana Ranaut's upcoming action film Dhaakad. (Also read: Dhaakad song She's On Fire: Badshah calls Kangana Ranaut ‘Tarantino’s 10th film')

Arjun was speaking at the song launch of Dhaakad in Jaipur. Kangana unveiled song, She's on Fire, at the event held at Jaipur's famous cinema hall Raj Mandir. The song has been composed and written by rapper Badshah and sung by him and Nikita Gandhi.

A Navbharat Times report quoted Arjun as saying, "My mom raised me as a single parent. Whenever I get an offer for a woman-centric-film, I take it up immediately. This is my way of paying homage to my mother. I know how strong she was." Arjun's mother Gwen Rampal died in 2018, fighting cancer.

Sharing her experience of shooting for the song, Kangana said at the event, "I had a blast shooting for the song as I love the way Badshah composes them. They are full of life and the tempo gets you grooving. She's On Fire showcases Agent's Agni's power, how she is on this mission and how nothing can stop her from achieving her goal."

Badshah also spoke about the making of the number. "The brief for the song was to compose a tune which would be catchy but would also capture the essence of the film and reflect the spirit of its main characters. The title of the song is based on Agent Agni and the way she powers through her mission in the film. Rampal plays the menacing antagonist and the song pits the two of them against each another," he said.

Directed by Razneesh Ghai, Dhaakad also features Divya Dutta. It will hit the theatres on May 20.

