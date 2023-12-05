Armaan Malik says he was ‘judged as a person’ for calling Ranbir Kapoor the ’best actor of our generation'

Singer Armaan Malik claims he has been getting a lot of hate after he called Ranbir Kapoor “the best actor of our generation.” The trolling comes from not only fan clubs of other actors, but the critics of Ranbir's latest film Animal, which has been called out for its misogynistic overtones. (Also Read: Animal box office collection day 4: Ranbir Kapoor records a better first Monday than Jawan, earns ₹40 crore) Armaan Malik didn't mention Animal when he called Ranbir Kapoor the best actor

What Armaan said

Armaan Malik took to X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday to write, “I hate that by just saying what I felt about somebody being the best actor, so many peeps are coming at me and judging me as person lol you guys really need to chill. I wrote that tweet in admiration of someone’s craft, and that was that. Kindly take your hate elsewhere. Thank you (namaste emoji).”

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Armaan calls Ranbir best actor

Armaan's statement comes a day after he posted on X, “#RanbirKapoor is the best actor of our generation. Period (salute emoji).” While several users agreed with Armaan in the comment section, there were quite a few who slammed him for his choice.

Reactions to Armaan's remark

One user wrote, “All my favs on a disappointing spree.” Another commented, “Why?? just why ?? Bro I liked you.” “Wtf armaan (annoyed emoji). Are you saying this after watching the movie Animal?" Another said, “Can never trust a man in my life, can I.”

However, a user defended Armaan as well. He commented, “Lol y'all chill. He said RANBIR IS the BEST ACTOR OF THE NEW GENERATION. Which indeed he is. Armaan ALSO SAID THAT YJHD AND SANJU IS Ranbir's BEST WORK,” referring to Armaan picking Ayan Mukerji's Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju as Ranbir's best movies when asked by another user on X.

About Animal

Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Animal stars Ranbir as a toxic, misogynistic man who is obsessed with his father and relentlessly avenges an attack on him. The film has crossed ₹300 crore at the global box office and ₹200 crore domestically.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place.