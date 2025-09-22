Aryan Khan imitates Shah Rukh Khan's walk, shows his goofy side in BTS video from The Ba***ds of Bollywood set. Watch

Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan’s directorial debut, The Ba***ds of Bollywood, is already creating waves on social media. Fans continue to share their favourite scenes from the series. Recently, a BTS video from the show’s set surfaced online, showing Aryan having fun with the crew. The BTS video of The Ba***ds of Bollywood surfaces on the internet.

Aryan Khan's BTS moments from The Ba***ds of Bollywood set

On Monday, a fan page of Aryan Khan shared a BTS video from The Ba***ds of Bollywood sets. The video highlighted Aryan’s goofy side as he performed scenes from the show and enjoyed himself with the crew. The first clip showed Aryan climbing a wall, the second captured a tired Aryan facing the camera before hiding his face behind the monitor, while the third featured him imitating his father Shah Rukh’s signature walk, similar to the superstar’s entry at an award function in the show.

Another clip showed Aryan playing the role of an annoying kid selling colouring books to Manoj Pahwa in the series, while a further one showed him turning into a paparazzo. In another video shared by the fan page, Aryan was seen celebrating the birthday of actor Sukhwinder Singh Grewal and cutting a cake with him.

Fans reacted enthusiastically to the video. One comment read, “omg too much fun.” Another wrote, “This side of Aryan (laughing emojis).” A third added, “Everyone wants to see him as a hero,” while others filled the comments section with laughing emojis.

About The Ba***ds of Bollywood

The show is a satire on Bollywood written and directed by Aryan Khan. Backed by Red Chillies Entertainment, it became the talk of the town upon its release on Netflix on September 19. The series highlights nepotism, power struggles and hidden politics in Bollywood, all with a dash of humour. Aryan’s fresh concept and storytelling have been praised unanimously by both critics and audiences.

The show stars Lakshya and Sahher Bambba in lead roles, alongside Manoj Pahwa, Raghav Juyal, Bobby Deol, Gautami Kapoor, Manish Chaudhari, Rajat Bedi, Mona Singh and Karan Johar in key roles. It also features several starry cameos, including appearances by Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Rajkummar Rao, S.S. Rajamouli and Ranbir Kapoor, among others.