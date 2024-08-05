Aryan Khan parties with sister Suhana Khan, rumoured girlfriend Larissa Bonesi also arrives. Watch

Aryan and Suhana at a party

Both Aryan and Suhana posed for the paparazzi for a few seconds before entering the venue. Aryan kept it simple in faded jeans and a black t-shirt. Meanwhile, Suhana got her fashion game on with a figure-hugging brown dress with flower motifs.

Larissa was spotted arriving at the party later, in a black dress. She rushed to enter the location as the paparazzi surrounded her for more pictures. Earlier, Aryana and Larissa attended a concert together. Neither of them have confirmed about their relationship officially.

More details

Aryan recently wrapped the shooting of the series that will be marking his directorial debut. It is titled Stardom, and features Bobby Deol and Mona Singh in the cast. In a video posted by the fan pages of Shah Rukh, Aryan was seen cutting a huge white cake and celebrating with the cast and crew of the project.

Meanwhile, Suhana made her acting debut in Zoya Akhtar's The Archies, which released in Netflix. She is gearing up to shoot her next with Shah Rukh, titled King. The film will be directed by Sujoy Ghosh. Suhana will work together for the first time with her father, whose character will take hers under his wings. King will be co-produced by Shah Rukh's Red Chillies Entertainment and his Pathaan director Siddharth Anand's Marflix Pictures.