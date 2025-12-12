As Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli mark 8 years of marriage, a rare memory from their early romance resurfaces online

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli completed eight years of marriage on December 11. The anniversary revived interest in an old Instagram update by Freddy Birdy that once offered a quiet, early glimpse into their relationship - long before they confirmed anything publicly. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s 8th anniversary brings back a story from when they were quietly seeing each other (Instagram/Anushka Sharma)

Freddy Birdy recalled the moment from before their marriage

Internet personality Freddy Birdy had earlier described a visit to Anushka’s Mumbai apartment for a Vogue magazine cover story. His account resurfaced this week, adding context to a period when the actor and the cricketer were reportedly keeping their relationship private.

Birdy, in his post, mentioned he had to fly down from Delhi to Bombay to Anushka's penthouse apartment for the interview. His driver was more excited, Birdy noted as they neared her apartment.

He wrote that Anushka was "utterly gorgeous and completely unpretentious.” He said she was relaxed during the conversation and carried the exchange with a mix of humour and ease.

In his recollection, Birdy mentioned his driver asking him to check whether she was dating Virat Kohli. He said he eventually brought up the question during the interview.

According to him, the Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi actor's “best acting skills came to the fore." She acted unaware of any such rumours and moved on. Birdy didn't pursue the question any further "because Arnab Goswami I'm not,” he joked in his post.

A phone call that hinted at something more

Birdy continued that a few minutes later, her phone rang. The room was quiet enough, he said, for him to hear the voice on the other end. The tone, as he described it, sounded like “flirting in the nicest way” and involved making dinner plans. He believed the call was from Kohli.

After the interview, Birdy stepped out of the apartment, and his driver again asked if Anushka had confirmed anything. Birdy recalled he told him "No,” but was smiling in his head.

Where the couple stands today on their 8th wedding anniversary

Anushka and Kohli married in 2017 in a private ceremony and are now parents to two children, Vamika and Akaay. Over the years, the pair has maintained a low-profile approach to their personal life, keeping family matters largely outside the spotlight.

The resurfaced account offers a rare glimpse of a time when the couple was still navigating attention quietly. Today, the focus remains on their long-standing partnership, and their two children.