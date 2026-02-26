Assi box office collection day 7: Taapsee Pannu film dips further, earns just over ₹6.8 crore till now

Assi box office collection day 7: The film, directed by Anubhav Sinha, has been witnessing spikes and falls in its earnings in India. As per Sacnilk.com, the film has so far collected less than ₹7 crore. Assi explores the growing cases of sexual violence against women. Assi box office collection day 7: Taapsee Pannu in a still from the film.

Assi box office collection The film, starring Taapsee Pannu, earned ₹1 crore on day one and ₹1.6 crore each on day two and day three of its release, according to the report. On day four, the film earned ₹70 lakh, on day five, ₹85 lakh and on day six, the film collected ₹60 lakh. On day seven, Assi earned ₹48 lakh nett in India as per early estimates.

So far, the film has earned ₹6.83 crore nett. Assi had 1441 shows and an average occupancy of 7.3 per cent. Assi has collected a total gross of ₹7.55 crore in India.

What Javed Akhtar said about Assi Recently, lyricist Javed Akhtar reviewed the film, calling it "very graceful." He said that the film is "deeply emotional" and that it will "resonate with ordinary people." Javed said that the film touched his heart and mind as well. As quoted by India Today, he had said, "Some pictures touch your heart. And some films operate on an intellectual level; they engage your mind. But very few films manage to touch both your heart and your mind at the same time. I believe Assi is one such film."

"On one level, it is a deeply emotional story that will resonate with ordinary people. But on another level, it leaves behind some very serious questions. It does not hand out easy answers. Instead, it places those questions before society. Anyone who thinks deeply, who pays attention to what is happening around us, will walk away from this film reflecting on it. It has been narrated in a very graceful and compelling manner. And ultimately, the film leaves you with both answers and questions," he had added.

About Assi In the film, Taapsee plays a lawyer. Assi also stars Kani Kusruti, Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub, Manoj Pahwa, Seema Pahwa, Kumud Mishra, and Revathy. Naseeruddin Shah, Supriya Pathak, and Seema Pahwa have special appearances. The movie follows Parima (Kani), a married woman living in Delhi, who is abducted and sexually assaulted by a group of men.

Assi tracks the traumatic aftermath, focusing on the police investigation and the subsequent legal battle. The film is produced by T-Series and Sinha's own Benaras Mediaworks. Assi also marks the third collaboration for Taapsee and Anubhav after their work in 2018's Mulk and Thappad, which released in 2020.