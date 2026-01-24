Assi writer Gaurav Solanki talks about being the highest paid crew member on Anubhav Sinha's film: ‘It was long overdue’

"I believe it sets a new benchmark in Hindi cinema, and I feel happy and proud that this has happened. It is not just about money; it is about respect that was long overdue. So it is definitely a good thing for the entire writers’ community because script is the backbone of a film. Whether it is a big tentpole movie or a smaller-budget film, they all start as a story on a plain white paper. So in a way, we are definitely making a statement with this film that writers and the script get the respect they deserve, at least in content-driven cinema," he said.

The film put this fact out in its first poster, which came out on social media earlier this week. "Believe it or not, the highest paid crew member on this film is the writer," read the tagline on the poster. Gaurav said he got to know about his remuneration, which is even more than the stars of the movie, only recently. However, the writer did not disclose the exact figure.

Writer Gaurav Solanki, who is the highest-paid crew member on filmmaker Anubhav Sinha 's new film Assi, has said that he "believes this sets a new benchmark in Hindi cinema." Speaking with news agency PTI, he added that it is "about respect that was long overdue."

Gaurav opens up about Assi plot He said the story is about an assault on a workaholic woman and explores the impact of such an incident on the survivor's life. "It also explores the impact it has on the life of the accused or perpetrators and how the justice system works. It's an investigative thriller and a courtroom drama around that," he added.

Scripts may be the backbone of a movie, but there is a bias when it comes to paying writers or even appreciating their contribution, Solanki said. "Even in reviews, if you read them, a writer's name is summed up in just one line, whereas there is more focus on performances. But if the film does not do well, then the writer is blamed," he added.

About Assi Assi, a courtroom drama, is headlined by actor Taapsee Pannu. It will also feature Kani Kusruti, Revathy, Manoj Pahwa, Kumud Mishra, Zeeshan Ayyub, with special appearances by Naseeruddin Shah, Supriya Pathak, and Seema Bhargava. In a press note, the makers said Assi is a relentless investigative thriller that unfolds through an intense, power-packed courtroom drama.

The film is slated to release on February 20. Anubhav has produced the movie through his banner Benaras Media Works Production alongside Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar of T-Series.