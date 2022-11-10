Atharv Nahar: At one stage, I felt kaam nai chal payega, it’s over!

Actor Atharv Nahar has been on an auditioning spree as he feels this is the only way to find suitable film projects. He wants to keep away from TV for now.

“It’s time to gear up and get going. Though I am working on a film and have another lined for next year, I still want to take up more work. As auditioning is the only way out, I will continue with it till I am able to get projects that I am eager to be a part of — be it films or OTT series. Many of my contemporaries shy away from auditioning but I enjoy the process as that’s how you learn about your standing in the industry,” says the Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat (2015) and Fear Files actor.

Sharing the lockdown aftermaths on his career, Nahar adds, “Too much was at stake and I can only be grateful that we survived the tough times. At one stage, I felt kaam nai chal payega, it’s over but thankfully slowly I sailed through. Though a few projects of mine couldn’t see the light of the day, my film Kasganj with writer-director Jayant Sinha is set to resume for a start-to-finish shoot beginning next year. The subject of this film has been really close to my heart and how I wished for it to release and now eventually it will.”

Currently, Nahar is shooting for a multilingual film in Lucknow where he plays the protagonist. “Band Baj Gaya Dulha Fans Gaya is a light-hearted film based on a traditional UP-Bihari wedding and consequences that follow. The film is nearing its wrap and is slated for theatrical release in 2023.”