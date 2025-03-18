Ayan Mukerji asks paparazzi not to insist for celeb photos at his father’s prayer meet: ‘This is very personal for us’

Filmmaker Ayan Mukerji held a prayer meet in Mumbai on Tuesday in memory of his late father and actor Deb Mukherjee. During the prayer meet, Ayan took a moment to appeal to the paparazzi gathered outside, requesting them to refrain from insisting on taking photos of the celebrities in attendance. Also read: Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal attend Ayan Mukerji's father Deb Mukherjee's prayer meet. Watch Ayan requested the paparazzi to co-operate with him at his late father's prayer meet and not insist the celebrities for photos.

Ayan's emotional appeal to photographers

Ayan took a moment to speak with the photographers gathered outside the venue about their dissatisfaction regarding the spot they had to click photographs. He requested the paparazzi to co-operate with him at his late father's prayer meet and not insist the celebrities for photos.

Ayan said, “I just felt like there would be a lot of commotion inside. It’s a prayer meet—it’s quite personal. If you feel you are not getting better shots, then I am sorry, but I think for us, this will be a better arrangement today,” he said.

When one photographer requested for a place where they could click all the celebrities, Ayan shared that the venue did not have that kind of space.

He added, “We didn’t have that kind of space here. There will be some shlokas inside. If there are too many photographers, then it will get very noisy. So please understand a little bit for today. I understand, but you guys also understand a bit today. This is a very personal event for us. It’s not like Durga Puja. It’s very different for us today. We will share some visuals with you later. Thank you.”

Earlier, celebrities and friends of Ayan including Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal and Aditya Roy Kapur were spotted attending the meet.

Deb Mukherjee’s death

According to PTI, Deb died on March 14 morning after a prolonged illness at his home. He was 83. His representative said: “We are deeply saddened to inform you of the passing of Mr. Debu Mukherjee, an actor and driving force of the North Bombay Durga Puja. He left us this morning.” His last rites were performed at the Pawan Hans Crematorium in Juhu in suburban Mumbai.