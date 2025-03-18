Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal attend Ayan Mukerji's father Deb Mukherjee's prayer meet. Watch

The prayer meet of late actor Deb Mukherjee, father of filmmaker Ayan Mukerji, is being held in Mumbai on Tuesday. Celebrities and friends of Ayan like Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal and Aditya Roy Kapur were spotted attending the meet. (Also Read: After uncle Deb Mukherjee's death, Kajol talks about learning to live with grief: ‘Price you pay for having loved') Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal at Ayan Mukerji's father Deb Mukherjee's prayer meet.(Instagram: Snehkumar Zala)

Bollywood attends Deb Mukherjee’s prayer meet

A paparazzo account posted numerous videos of celebrities being spotted at the prayer meet online. One video shows Ranbir being clicked inside a car before he requests the paparazzi to back up so he can roll up the windows. The actor was dressed in white for the prayer meet.

Another video shows Vicky dressed in a casual shirt and denim in blue, folding his hands and greeting the paparazzi present there before making his way in. Aditya, also dressed in white and blue, nodded at the paparazzi before heading his way in swiftly.

Ayan looked down and forlorn, but he also greeted the paparazzi present there, thanking them when they wished him well. He also folded his hands in greeting before leaving.

Numerous other celebrities like Sham Kaushal, Kunal Kapoor, Imtiaz Ali, Babita Kapoor, Anupam Kher and more are also attending the prayer meet.

Deb Mukherjee’s death

According to PTI, Deb died on March 14 morning after a prolonged illness at his home. He was 83. His representative said: “We are deeply saddened to inform you of the passing of Mr. Debu Mukherjee, an actor and driving force of the North Bombay Durga Puja. He left us this morning.” His last rites were performed at the Pawan Hans Crematorium in Juhu in suburban Mumbai.

Ayan’s cousin, actor Kajol, who was reeling from the death of her uncle, stated that she is still adjusting to the thought of a ‘world without him.’ She posted a picture of hers and Deb from one of their famous Durga puja celebrations in Mumbai on Instagram, writing, “I'm still adjusting to the thought of a world without him. To one of the finest men I've ever known. Rest in peace. You will be loved, remembered, and missed every day of my life. #debumukherji #youareloved.”