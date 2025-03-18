MS Dhoni channels Ranbir Kapoor from Animal, screams at Sandeep Reddy Vanga in new ad: ‘Sunayi de raha hai mujhe’. Watch

A new ad for EMotorad shows Indian cricketer MS Dhoni and filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga team up to recreate the latter’s 2023 hit film Animal. The hilarious ad has Dhoni questioning Sandeep’s choices even as he channels Ranbir Kapoor’s aggressive Ranvijay Singh. (Also Read: Did you know Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh almost made a cameo in Ranbir Kapoor's Animal? Why Vanga dropped the idea) MS Dhoni turned into Ranvijay Singh for new ad with Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s self-aware ad with MS Dhoni

For better or worse, Sandeep’s Animal is now a part of the cultural zeitgeist, and the ad makes the most of it. Sandeep even borderline pokes fun at how over-the-top everything in his film is when, after Dhoni gets down from his swanky car and crosses the road with an e-cycle in hand instead of a gun, he thrills, “Mind-blowing, fantastic, maza aa gaya sir. Log seetiyan marenge bilkul. (I enjoyed it. People will whistle)”

When Dhoni responds with Ranbir’s famous dialogue, “Sunayi de raha hai mujhe, behra nahi hoon main. (I can hear you, I’m not deaf)” Sandeep excitedly says, “Ab hua na mera hero ready. (Now my hero is ready)” At a point in the ad, Dhoni even asks Sandeep, “Ye thoda zyada nahi hogaya? (Isn’t this too much?)” but the director only promises to take it up a notch. The ad ends with Dhoni recreating Ranbir’s final shot from the film and a title card reading ‘The film with Sandeep Reddy Vanga’.

Internet says ‘trophy trophy trophy’

Sandeep and the e-cycle brand posted the ad on their X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram pages, writing, “Animal for a Reason.” Reactions ranged from “Oh my god! Absolute fire.” to “Dhoni WTF,” on both platforms. Fans were most thrilled with the ad, with one writing, “Thala in Animal mode.” One fan even joked, “Animal ft. Dhoni where he says Trophy Trophy Trophy instead of Papa Papa Papa.”

“You gotta watch this,” wrote one X user sharing the ad with sobbing emojis, another wrote, “Thala × Sandeep reddy vanga = Blast. What a man.” Some fans thought the ad was a ‘banger’ while others thought Sandeep ‘cooked’. One person wrote, “New AD of Dhoni right before the IPL. Now it feels like perfect IPL vibe.” An X user even gushed, “The crossover we never expected. Goes hard ngl.”

According to Sacnilk, Sandeep’s Animal collected ₹915 crore worldwide. He is now directing Prabhas in a cop drama titled Spirit.