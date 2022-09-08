Ayan Mukerji, Ranbir Kapoor visit Lalbaugcha Raja ahead of Brahmastra release; bump into Sonu Sood. See pics

On the eve of the release of their film Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, director Ayan Mukerji and actor Ranbir Kapoor visited the famous Lalbaugcha Raja Ganpati pandal in Mumbai. The two sought blessings for their film, which releases on Friday, and even bumped into actor Sonu Sood, who was present there for darshan himself. Also read: Ayan Mukerji felt ‘bad' that Alia-Ranbir were not allowed inside Ujjain temple

Ranbir Kapoor, dressed in a blue kurta, was accompanied by Ayan in a saffron kurta to the pandal. Before entering the premises, Ranbir interacted with some fans, who had gathered there after spotting him, shaking hands and taking selfies with them. Ranbir even met actor Sonu Sood inside the premises and the two actors briefly interacted.

Ranbir Kapoor interacting with fans outside the Lalbaugcha Raja.

Ranbir Kapoor meeting Sonu Sood.

Brahmastra, an epic fantasy adventure, is one of the biggest Indian films ever made. Also starring Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy, the film releases on September 9. On Tuesday, Ayan, Ranbir, and Alia had visited the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain to seek Lord Shiva’s blessings ahead of the film’s release. However, only Ayan could go in after some Bajrang Dal activists protested over Ranbir’s visit angered at a remark he had made about beef consumption in an old interview.

On Wednesday, during a press meet in Delhi, Ayan addressed the episode and said, “In MP, I felt really bad honestly that Ranbir and Alia did not come with me to darshan at Mahakaleshwar. There's a history to it. I had gone there before my motion poster had released and I had told myself that before the release of the film, I would definitely go there. Both of them were very keen to come with me. And honestly, till the end, they were keen. But when we reached there and heard about the protest, I felt let me go alone. Eventually I had gone to seek blessings for the film and that is for everyone. I just didn't want to take Alia there in her current condition. Eventually, when I went there I felt, they could have gone there and gotten their darshan. So that is on me. I felt very bad.”

