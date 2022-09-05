Ayushmann Khurrana defends Arshdeep Singh for his dropped catch in Ind-Pak game: 'For God's sake, stop trolling him’

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana took to Instagram and requested people to look at the positive aspects after Pakistan cricket team defeated India in the Asia Cup on Sunday. He shared a video and celebrated Virat Kohli’s performance. He also defended fast bowler Arshdeep Singh, who is being trolled for dropping an important catch that could have changed the game. Also read: Swara Bhasker, Gul Panag back Arshdeep Singh amid trolling after Ind vs Pak game

In the video shared on Instagram Reels, Ayushmann and his team are seen celebrating with the national flag. Actors Manjot Singh and Abhishek Banerjee are also seen with him. Sharing it, Ayushmann wrote, “It’s been almost 24 hours but can’t get over last night’s nerves. There’s always a heartbreak when India loses a match. But let’s look at the silver lining. Kohli is in form now!”

“SKY is looking good. Also our openers Let’s not be fickle and fair weather. We should support our team even when they lose a close one. And for God’s sake, stop trolling Arshdeep. He’s a great prospect. Expecting fireworks in the rest of the tournament. Praying for the next clash,” he further added to the post.

On Sunday, at the Dubai International Stadium, Arshdeep Singh dropped Asif Ali's catch in the 18th over. Many fans criticised Arshdeep on social media, calling him names and some even labelling him a traitor. His Wikipedia page

Earlier, it was Swara Bhasker, Gul Panag and Pooja Bhatt and dialogue writer-lyricist Varun Grover who came out in support of Arshdeep amid criticism after the match. Swara Bhasker said on Twitter, "We love you and we are proud of you @arshdeepsinghh! Stand strong! (yellow heart and national flag emojis)." Gul Panag also tweeted, "Truly tragic the way @arshdeepsinghh has been trolled. And it appears to be the handiwork of another IT cell. Don’t fall for it. P.S. The misfortune of devious propaganda is, others can do it too. And it works like a dog whistle, with the intended recipients unaware."

