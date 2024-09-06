Ayushmann Khurrana makes a killing as his angel investment in The Man Company gets 400% returns

Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana has booked 400% returns on his angel investment in The Man Company. The men's grooming brand is set to be acquired by Emami Ltd. at a valuation of ₹400 crore. (Also read: Stree 2 director Amar Kaushik confirms producing Ayushmann Khurrana's vampire film, Thamba) Ayushmann Khurrana is making big bucks from his investments.(AFP)

Ayushmann's The Man Company relationship

As per a Forbes India report, Emami currently holds a 50.4% stake in Helios Lifestyle, which owns The Man Company. Ayushmann Khurrana ventured into the world of business with an investment in The Man Company in 2018. Ayushmann was also a part of campaigns, product innovation and other aspects of the brand marketing.

"I always believed in The Man Company’s vision & mission statement from the start. It’s such validation to be a part of the brand’s success story and witness its impact on the men's grooming industry. Being an integral part of this journey, both as an investor and as a brand ambassador, has been an incredibly gratifying and insightful experience,” said Ayushmann.

"Partnering with Ayushmann has been a game-changer for the brand. His belief in our vision and his active involvement as our brand ambassador have been instrumental in our growth journey. Ayushmann's authenticity and passion for the brand have helped us connect deeply with our audience. I also want to express my appreciation for Manan Mehta whose deal making acumen, his acute understanding of business needs and above all his innovative approaches have played a crucial role in shaping the overall success of this collaboration,” said Hitesh Dhingra, Founder of The Man Company.

About the acquisition

Home-grown FMCG major Emami on Saturday announced the acquisition of the remaining 49.6 per cent stake in Helios Lifestyle, which owns male grooming brand The Man Company. Helios Lifestyle is already a subsidiary of Emami with 50.4 per cent shareholding, according to a statement from Emami.

"The completion of the acquisition of Helios by Emami will strengthen its presence in the fast-growing digital-first premium male grooming segment," it said.

Emami had previously acquired 33.09 per cent equity stake in Helios in two tranches -- one in December 2017 and the other in February 2019. Later, it increased the stake to 50.4 per cent in 2022.

The Man Company, a digital-first lifestyle brand, offers premium men’s grooming products in categories including fragrances, skin care, hair care, body care and beard management.

"The segment offers huge potential for innovation & growth. Emami is already an active player in the male grooming segment through its brand Fair and Handsome," the statement said.

Emami, which owns brands Navratna, Boroplus, Zandu, Fair and Handsome, Kesh King and Dermicool, had reported a turnover of ₹2,921.57 crore for FY24.