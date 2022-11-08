Ayushmann Khurrana shares his looks from Bala that didn't make the cut to mark three years of film. Watch

Ayushmann Khurrana took to Instagram and shared a video as his film Bala completed 3 years of its release on November 9. He posted a behind-the-scenes clip from the film's prep where he tried on various prosthetics and different looks for his character of a balding man. The clip showed how the actor tried deifferent get ups and stages of baldness before the team finalised on the look that was used in the film. (Also read: Karan Johar on Student of the Year's 10 years: ‘Wasn’t intended to move cinematic mountains')

In the clip, he showed glimpses as he was getting ready. He said, “alag toh lag raha hoon bohot (I am looking very different) haina (right?) I am not looking the same person.” The hair and makeup artistes helped him to get ready for the character of Bala. The video showed him sporting two-three different looks

Sharing the video on Instagram, Ayushmann wrote, “Building the Bala Look.” He used hashtag #3 yearsofBala on the post. Reacting to the video, one of his fans commented, “Bald but still CUTE!! Bala.” Another fan commented, “You can rock any damn look for sure (fire emoji).” One fan appreciated his movie and wrote, “Bala is one of the finest examples of progressive cinema. It celebrates imperfection be it baldness, darkness of one's skin or dwarfness. It talks about self love, one can't expect others to love him/her unless one loves himself/herself. #Happy3yearsofBala.”

In the movie Bala, Ayushmann essayed a man suffering from premature balding, which leads to him becoming the butt of all jokes. The film also starred Bhumi Pednekar and Yami Gautam. The comedy-drama was produced by Dinesh Vijan and directed by Amar Kaushik.

Ayushmann was last seen in Doctor G alongside Rakul Preet Singh and Shefali Shah. The film released on October 14 but did not do too well at the box office. It earned ₹44 crore gross worldwide, including just under ₹28 crore nett in India.

