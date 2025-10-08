Ayushmann Khurrana says there is no comparison between him and brother Aparshakti: 'He is far more successful than me'

Ayushmann Khurrana is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Thamma. The actor's younger brother, Aparshakti Khurana, is also an actor in Bollywood and has appeared in several movies, including Stree 2, Pati Patni Aur Woh, and Bhediya. Ayushmann has now said that he believes there can be no comparison between their career paths, as each one has been achieved independently. Ayushmann Khurrana and Aparshakti Khurana have both tasted success in Bollywood.

What Ayushmann said

At the FICCI Frames event, Ayushmann said, "I think it’s beautiful. He never wanted to be an actor to begin with. He wanted to be a cricketer, and he was the Haryana captain of the under-19side. He has even played at the national level. He suddenly wanted to be an actor, and he is natural because of his background. He knows Haryanvi and Punjabi, and he is very rooted. He always had that comic timing, but he surprised the world with his serious Bengali character. I wasn’t surprised though; I always knew he had that within him.”

‘He does 10 different things in one day’

He added, “I really believe that there is no way to compare the two of us. He is very happy with what he is doing. He does 10 different things in one day, and you can’t really measure success. He is a natural sportsperson; he is a great musician. He travels a lot, and he lives his life to the fullest. I think he is far more successful than me.”

Aparshakti Khurana made his acting debut in the 2016 film Dangal, where he played a supporting role as the cousin of the lead characters. Meanwhile, Ayushmann's acting debut in Bollywood was with the 2012 romantic comedy Vicky Donor, directed by Shoojit Sircar.

His next, Thamma, is next instalment in the Maddock Horror-Comedy Universe, which began with Stree and includes other linked films like Bhediya and Munjya. It also stars Rashmika Mandanna and is set to release in theatres on October 21.