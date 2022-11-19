Ayushmann Khurrana reveals Neha Kakkar and him were rejected on Indian Idol together: 'Ye aaj judge hai aur main...'

Before he became a successful actor, Ayushmann Khurrana dabbled in a number of things. He tried his luck as an RJ, host, and even aspired to be a singer at one point. In the upcoming episode of Indian Idol 13, the actor reveals that he even auditioned for the popular singing reality show and was rejected. More importantly, another name, who was also rejected back then was singer and now Indian Idol judge Neha Kakkar. Also read: Indian Idol 13: Ayushmann tells Rishi Singh ‘now I know why Virat follows you’

Ayushmann, who is currently awaiting the release of his film Action Hero, will appear on Indian Idol 13 to promote the film in the upcoming episode. On Saturday, Sony TV shared a promo of the episode in which Ayushmann tells the judges about his tryst with the show. Addressing the judges in Hindi, he says, “Neha and I were rejected on Indian Idol on the same day. We travelled together in the train, from Mumbai to Delhi. There were 50 of us, who were rejected together and we were all travelling." He added, "Neha aaj judge hai aur main yahaan (Neha is a judge today and I am here too). So this really means a lot.” Neha laughs as Ayushmann recounts the anecdotes, while the other judges applaud.

Ayushmann won the second season of Roadies in 2004 and started a career in anchoring. It wasn’t until 2012 that he made his Bollywood debut with Vicky Donor. Neha Kakkar was one of the 12 finalists in the second season of Indian Idol back in 2005. She began her singing career a couple of years later before getting her breakthrough with Second Hand Jawani in Cocktail (2012). The two, in all likeliness, auditioned for the first season of Indian Idol together in 2004.

Indian Idol is currently running in its 13th season, which is judged by Himesh Reshammiya and Vishal Dadlani apart from Neha. The show airs on Sony every weekend.

