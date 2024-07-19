Bad Newz Twitter reviews: Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, Ammy Virk's rom-com praised for the leads' chemistry

Bad Newz Twitter reviews: Anand Tiwari’s Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, and Ammy Virk-starrer Bad Newz released in theatres this Friday. Vicky’s song from the rom-com titled Tauba Tauba recently became viral. However, here’s how the internet felt about the film. (Also Read: Katrina Kaif reviews Bad Newz, says she is amazed at Vicky Kaushal's performance) Bad Newz Twitter reviews: Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, Ammy Virk in a still from the film.

‘Hilarious and heartwarming’

One movie buff wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “#BadNewz is a hilarious and heartwarming ride!” Another praised the performances of all the three leads, writing, “Vicky Kaushal, Tripti Dimri aur Ammy Virk! These 3 were so chaotic in the whole movie,really loved them!#BadNewz.”

One fan apologised to Triptii for ‘doubting her’ before watching the film, writing, “i’m sorry for doubting u miss tripti dimri your face card is insane i couldn’t take my eyes off HERR.” Another was all praise for Vicky’s performance, writing, “it's inevitable truth that vicky kaushal is absolutely incapable of giving a bad acting performance.”

While one movie buff criticised the dramatic portions in the film, they thought the film was a good watch, writing, “Superb First Half Followed By Average Second Half (The Drama Portions Could Have Been A Lot Better IMO) Chartbuster Music, Good Comedy, Chemistry Between Leads Works Big Time For The Film. A Good Watch. #BadNewzReview.”

‘Bad Newz was bad for me’

However, not everyone praised the film, with one movie buff writing, “The film starts with a decent approach but loses its grip over the run time, because of the poorly written story. The first half feels dull and the second does the same job. The climax is good, and the way the film ended was something to like.”

Another wrote, “One thing is clear from this #BadNewz film: the makers think the audience is foolish enough to like anything labeled as comedy. Unfortunately, it's childish despite the big budget. The actors try to save it, but in my opinion, they fail. #MovieReview #ComedyFail #BadNewzReview”

One movie buff even went as far as stating he missed Priyadarshan, writing, “#BadNewz was a bad experience for me. Some jokes and moments work, but overall, the humor is a letdown. The movie feels forgettable. The plot felt stretched and dragged since there was not much in the story. Comedy movies like this make you appreciate the golden era of Priyadarshan even more.”

About Bad Newz

Bad Newz explores the complexities of heteropaternal superfecundation amidst a backdrop of humour and chaos. The film's trailer, which was recently released, introduces Vicky and Ammy as protagonists navigating unexpected fatherhood dilemmas, with Triptii adding to the comic mayhem.