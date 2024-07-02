Tabu reveals Priyadarshan poured a bottle of coconut oil on her head during Virasat shoot: ‘No hairstyling needed’

Tabu's performance in director Priyadarshan's action drama Virasat got her multiple plaudits, going on to become an important part of her career. Now, in an interview with Zoom, she looked back at an interesting incident when the director poured an entire bottle of oil on her head. Also read: Priyadarshan: 'I never make comedy films for intelligent people' Virasat, released in 1997, also featured Anil Kapoor, Amrish Puri, and Pooja Batra.

In the film, she was seen in the role of Gehna Thakur.

Looking back

She recounted an incident when the director wanted Tabu to have oily hair to achieve a rustic village look. The hairstylist initially suggested a small amount of gel to add shine, but Priyadarshan had a different idea in mind.

In a recent interview, Tabu recalled, “Priyan (Priyadarshan) wanted me to have oily hair and a village look. So, the hairstylist told me to take a little gel and apply it to make it look oily. When I went on set, he said, ‘I asked you to put oil.’ I said, ‘Yeah, a little. Nice shine is coming.’ So he let it go and then came back with a bottle of coconut oil from behind and poured the entire thing onto my head”.

“This is what I mean by having oil in your hair,’ he said. But then it was very easy for me. I didn’t have to do any hairstyling. I used to get ready in five minutes. Long hair, apply oil, braid it, and go to the set,” she added.

The film was a remake of the Tamil movie Thevar Magan, written by Kamal Haasan and directed by Malayalam filmmaker Bharathan. It also starred Anil Kapoor, Amrish Puri, Pooja Batra, and Milind Gunaji in key roles. Apart from Virasat, Tabu worked with Priyadarshan on films such as Kaalapani (1996), Hera Pheri (2000), and Snegithiye (2000).

Her next project

The actor is set to be back with a musical thriller Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha, directed by Neeraj Pandey and featuring Ajay Devgn in the lead role.

The film also stars Jimmy Shergill and Sayaji Shinde in crucial roles. The film is written and directed by Neeraj Pandey. It is co-produced by Shital Bhatia, Narendra Hirawat, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Sangeeta Ahir. The romantic action-thriller is backed by Friday Filmworks and is scheduled to release on July 5.