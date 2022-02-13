Badhaai Do box office collection day 2: Rajkummar Rao, Bhumi Pednekar starrer sees tiny growth, makes 2.72 crore

Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar's Badhaai Do's second day box office numbers are out. The film collected ₹1.65 crore on Friday and ₹2.72 crore on Saturday, bringing the total collection to ₹4.37 crore.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the figures on Sunday. He wrote, “Badhaai Do jumps on Day 2, which is a positive sign. Witnesses +64.85% growth #Mumbai, #Delhi, #NCR continue to lead... Biz should grow further today [Day 3]... #ValentinesDay [Mon, Day 4] should also benefit... Fri 1.65 cr, Sat 2.72 cr. Total: ₹ 4.37 cr. #India biz.” Badhaai Do is the first Bollywood film to release in theatres after the coronavirus pandemic's third w

The film, billed as a spiritual sequel to the 2018 hit Badhaai Ho, follows Rajkummar and Bhumi's characters, two closeted homosexual people who get married to keep conservative family members at bay and protect their respective partners. Rajkummar plays Shardul Thakur, a police officer who is gay while Bhumi plays a lesbian PE teacher. The film is directed by Harshavardhan Kulkarni, the actor's senior from the Film and Television Institute of India.

The original film, starring late actor Surekha Sikri, Gajrao Rao, Neena Gupta, Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra, narrated the story of a middle-aged couple, who face unexpected pregnancy. It was helmed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma.

Talking about the subject that the film is covering, Rajkummar told PTI, “The whole point is to normalise everything. I have known so many people who are from the queer community. There are people like Shardul (his character). What they do inside their bedrooms is not our concern. The sexual orientation should be nobody's concern... it is a very personal thing.”

Describing his character in the film, Rajkummar has said, “Shardul is someone who has come from my imagination and the character that Harsh and the writers had written. The script was so well researched, every character was very detailed. Harsh has done all the research, he has spoken to so many people and so many people were involved while writing it. So, all that made things easy for us."

