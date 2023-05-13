Bangladeshi fans groove to Jhoome Jo Pathaan in halls after Pathaan's historic theatrical release in country. Watch

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone-starrer Pathaan took over Bangladesh as the film finally released in the country on May 12. Pathaan created history by becoming the first Hindi film to get a full release in theatres in Bangladesh since its independence in 1971. As per multiple reports, the shows were all booked out, even before its release, in several places. Now, videos of Bangladeshi fans dancing in theatres to Pathaan song Jhoome Jo Pathaan have surfaced online. Also read: Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan to release in Bangladesh Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's Pathaan was released in Bangladesh on Friday.

In one of the videos from inside a theatre in Bangladesh, fans are seen vibing to Jhoome Jo Pathaan and screaming as they see Shah Rukh Khan on the big screen. In another video, a young girl is seen dancing as Jhoome Jo Pathaan plays on the screen. Sharing it, a fan page wrote, “Pathaan ki party (Pathaan's party) continues in Bangladesh and even little kids can't stop themselves from grooving to Jhoome Jo Pathaan!"

As per a report in ETimes, Pathaan was released in 41 theatres across Bangladesh on May 12. It was also reported that the two-day advance tickets of the designated halls were sold out even before the release. Earlier, in a statement, Nelson D'Souza from Yash Raj Films had said, “Cinema has always been a unifying force between nations, races, and cultures. It transcends borders, galvanizes people, and plays a significant hand in bringing people together. We are incredibly thrilled that Pathaan, which has done historic business worldwide, will now get a chance to entertain audiences in Bangladesh.”

A few years ago, Salman Khan's Hindi film Wanted was screened experimentally in theatres in Bangladesh. It did not attract much audience. Thereafter, in 2017, artists from the Bangladeshi film industry protested against Hindi movies being screened in Bangladesh. Once again, Hindi movies will be screened in Bangladesh, starting with Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan. As per reports, the Bangladeshi government can screen 10 Hindi movies a year.

Pathaan marked Shah Rukh's successful comeback to the silver screen after four years. It also brought a much-needed respite to the dry spell at the box office with only a very few films turning out to be commercial hits since the Covid-19 pandemic. Along with Shah Rukh and Deepika, Pathaan also stars John Abraham as the antagonist and has Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana in pivotal roles.

