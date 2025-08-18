Before Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor’s Param Sundari release, explore these binge-worthy rom-coms on OTT

Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor’s Param Sundari is among the highly awaited theatrical releases of 2025. The upcoming rom-com features a North Indian boy from Delhi falling for a South Indian girl, despite culture clashes, the duo falls in love and begins their unconventional love saga. Ahead of Param Sundari’s release on August 29, delve into some delightful rom-coms on OTTplay Premium. From Kareena Kapoor’s Jab We Met to Salman Khan’s Partner, check out light-hearted romantic dramas online. Jab We Met to Partner: Rom-coms to watch before Param Sundari

Top Rom-coms to stream before Param Sundari

Jab We Met (Lionsgate Play via OTTplay Premium)

Imtiaz Ali’s romantic comedy film Jab We Met features Kareena Kapoor as a quirky Punjabi girl (Geet) who encounters a depressed businessman (Aditya). Things take a turn when Geet faces a heartbreak and Aditya helps her heal, and in the process, they fall in love. With iconic dialogues and mesmerising songs, Jab We Met is not just a love story but also a tale of self-discovery and healing.

Bareilly Ki Barfi (Z5 via OTTplay Premium)

Set in the eponymous small town, this sweet and sour love story revolves around a free-spirited tomboy girl who encounters a book relatable to her life. She soon embarks on a path to seek the author behind the story. Ayushmann Khurrana plays the secret author, and Rajkummar Rao also appears in a pivotal role. The movie also revolves around personal growth and societal stereotypes.

Partner (JioHotstar via OTTplay Premium)

Salman Khan and Govinda headline the ensemble, with Lara Dutta and Katrina Kaif playing their love interests. The story centres around a quirky love guru named Prem who helps young men seek the love of their lives. He encounters Bhaskar, who falls for his wealthy boss, but things soon take an unexpected turn when misunderstanding and chaos derail their plans.

Mujhse Shaadi Karogi (ShemarooMe via OTTplay Premium)

Starring Salman Khan as a hot-headed Sameer, the story centres around a love triangle packed with comedy twists. Akshay Kumar plays Salman Khan’s rival, Sunny, as both of them vow to win the heart of Rani (played by Priyanka Chopra). Helmed by David Dhawan, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi is a cult-classic rom-com with popular songs and comedy of errors.

Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani (JioHotstar/Lionsgate Play via OTTplay Premium)

Ranbir Kapoor plays the titular role of Prem in this heartfelt rom-com. He plays a goofy boy who falls for a Christian girl. However, things take a turn when Jenny reveals that she loves someone else. Despite this, Prem embarks on a wild ride to unite Jenny with her lover. With chartbuster songs and some captivating scenes, this rom-com is a perfect watch. Katrina Kaif plays Jenny’s role opposite Ranbir Kapoor.