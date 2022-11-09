Bengali actor Debashree Roy’s mother, Rani Mukerji's grandma dies at 92

Renowned Bengali actor Debashree Roy’s mother Arati Roy died on Tuesday around 6:30 pm. She was 92 and suffered from age-related ailments for quite some time. She was living with her elder daughter for the last few months and died in the presence of her three daughters, an emotional Debashree said.

Debashree has always been vocal about her mother’s contributions to her career and how she fulfilled her mother’s dream with her film debut. During an appearance on a TV show hosted by Debshankar Haldar, the actor revealed how her mother took her to shoots, helped her with dance costumes and more. “My mother is everything, “ she said on the show.

Debashree, who was last seen in Sarvajaya, told Anandabazar.com, “I could not understand when mother left. I became an actress because of my mother.She had no particular disease except the problems of old age.But in the end, she had all of her three daughters by her side, so she went very peacefully.”

The actor’s mother suffered serious injuries in August 2022. Earlier Debashree had updated, “My mother is currently living with my elder sister. She fell down and seriously injured her forehead. She lost a lot of blood and fell unconscious.” Also read: Rani Mukerji recalls Bappi Lahiri and her mom Krishna were childhood friends from Calcutta

Arati Roy is also the grandmother of Rani Mukerji whose mother Krishna Mukherjee is Debashree’s sister. However, reportedly, she won’t be attending the last rites of Arati Devi due to physical illness.

