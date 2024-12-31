Bhagyashree thought Salman Khan flirted with her during Maine Pyaar Kiya shoot: ‘He started singing in my ear’

Sooraj Barjatya’s much loved film Maine Pyar Kiya, which released in 1989, completed its 35 year anniversary. The film starred Salman Khan and Bhagyashree and was a huge hit at the box office. Fans loved the lead pair's chemistry in the film, and the songs were a chartbuster. In a new interview with Kovid Gupta Films’ YouTube channel, Bhagyashree candidly opened up about the time she was shooting for the film, and at one point even thought Salman was definitely flirting with him on set. (Also read: Salman Khan told Bhagyashree 'please do it' after she cried over hugging scene with him in Maine Pyar Kiya) Bhagyashree made her debut opposite Salman Khan.

What Bhagyashree said

During the interview, Bhagyashree said, “I was feeling lonesome because I had no family with me. We had to shoot Dil Deewana, and suddenly Salman came and sat right next to me and started singing the song into my ear. He had always been such a gentleman on set and so nice to me that I couldn’t understand. Well, it just seemed like crossing the line over flirting and I said, ‘Why is he doing this?'”

She went on to add, "He would follow me around and keep singing the song and I was like ‘What’s happening here?’ He finally took me to the side and said, ‘I know!’ I was like really? He said, ‘I know who you are in love with,'” she recalled and as soon as she asked what he knew, Salman said Himalaya’s name. “He said, ‘I know about Himalaya. Why don’t you call him here?’ I was like, ‘Oh my god! This can’t be happening.'”

Bhagyashree shared from that time the two of them developed a special friendship which has lasted even now.

More details

Maine Pyaar Kiya re-released in theatres on August 23 to celebrate the 35th anniversary. Directed by Sooraj Barjatya, Maine Pyar Kiya is a romantic film. The film also featured Alok Nath, Mohnish Bahl, Reema Lagoo, Rajeev Verma and Ajit Vachani. The film is based on the lives of Prem and Suman and their journey from friendship to love.

Sooraj introduced Salman as a lover boy of Bollywood through Maine Pyar Kiya in 1989, and they weaved the magic again on screen with hit films like Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! and Hum Saath-Saath Hain.