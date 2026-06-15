Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata box office collection day 4: Kangana Ranaut film shows dip after spike, collects ₹4 crore

Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata box office collection day 4: Manoj Tapadia’s Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata starring Kangana Ranaut in the lead role was released in theatres on June 12. The film collected less than ₹5 crore during its first weekend. On its first Monday, the movie charting events around the 26/11 attacks showed an expected dip and made only ₹58 lakh. Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata box office collection day 4: Kangana Ranaut plays the lead in the film. (ANI Video Grab )

Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata box office collection According to the trade website Sacnilk, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata collected ₹58 lakh on Monday, taking its domestic total to ₹4.83 crore. The film had an occupancy of 10.76% from 1866 shows. Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata is lagging far behind Kangana’s previous film Emergency, which had brought in ₹11.40 crore net in four days of its release.

The film registered only ₹1 crore on its opening day, but showed minor improvements over the weekend. It brought in ₹1.45 crore on Saturday and ₹1.80 crore on Sunday. Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata had 11% occupancy on its opening day, 17% on Saturday and 21% on Sunday. The film has performed better compared to Kangana’s previous film before Emergency, Tejas, which brought in ₹4.20 crore in four days.

Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata was released in theatres alongside Manoj Bajpayee’s Governor, Diljit Dosanjh’s Main Vaapas Aaunga, Vikram Bhatt’s Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past, and a few other films. With an expected dip on weekdays, it remains to be seen if the film holds steady till the weekend.

About Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata is written and directed by Manoj Tapadia and co-produced by Kangana Ranaut. The film is presented by Dr Jayantilal Gada's PEN Studios and produced by PEN Studios, Manikarnika Films and Paramhans Creations in association with Eunoia Films LLP and Floating Rocks Entertainment Pvt Ltd. It also stars Esha Dey, Girija Oak and Smita Tambe, in addition to Kangana.

Based on true events, the film is inspired by the bravery of the medical staff who protected patients during the 2008 Mumbai attacks at Cama Hospital. It specifically details the bravery of nurse Anjali Kulthe, who helped save 20 pregnant women.

Hindustan Times’ review of the film reads: “Overall, what stays with you after Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata is not the terror of the night, but the courage displayed in the face of it. The film serves as a reminder that heroism often wears a uniform far less celebrated than those of soldiers and commandos. In this shift from guns to gauze, it finds its power.”