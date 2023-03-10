Bheed trailer: Rajkummar Rao takes you back to the horrors of Covid-19 lockdown. Watch

The trailer of the upcoming film Bheed, based on the dark times of the Covid-19 pandemic, was unveiled by T-Series. They posted the over two-minute-long video taking to its YouTube channel on Friday. The trailer highlighted the effects of the first lockdown in 2020 on migrant workers. (Also Read | Bheed teaser: Rajkummar Rao leads film on lockdown with Bhumi Pednekar, Dia Mirza. Watch)

In the trailer, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a full lockdown, hundreds of migrant workers tried to make their way back home. The video showed the migrant workers getting beaten up and disinfectant being sprayed on them while they sat on the roadside.

Rajkummar Rao, who plays an honest cop, said, “Justice is always in the hands of the powerful. If the powerless served justice, justice would be different.” As the trailer continued, time and again he was seen fighting for the poor people. The clip also showed Dia Mirza crying while talking to a child over the phone.

Kritika Kamra, who plays a journalist, talks about the plight of migrant workers. She compared the Covid-19 lockdown situation to that of the Partition of India in 1947. Pankaj Kapur doesn't let kids in his bus eat food given to them by Muslim men amid rumours of infection being spread after Tablighi Jamat.

Bhumi Pednekar essayed the role of a doctor who wants to bring about a change with Rajkummar. The trailer ended with Ashutosh Rana slapping Rajkummar while asking 'do you want to be a hero?' An emotional Rajkummar replied, "Why not sir? I want to be a hero too. How long must I serve them?"

The film documents the dark lockdown phase in the country when state borders were sealed for fear of the spread of the coronavirus. It shows how thousands were stranded away from home.

Helmed by Anubhav Sinha, Bheed will release in cinemas on March 24. Shot extensively in Lucknow, the film is jointly produced by Anubhav Sinha and Bhushan Kumar. Bheed also features Virendra Saxena, Aditya Shrivastav, and Karan Pandit.

As quoted by the news agency PTI, Anubhav earlier said in a statement, "Bheed is a story of the most perilous times which changed everything for humanity. The key objective of shooting the film in black-and-white was to showcase how the visuals of the social disparity during India’s Lockdown were strikingly similar to what people went through during the 1947 India partition. This story is about people whose lives changed in a snap and the colors from their lives were lost when the border was drawn within the country."

