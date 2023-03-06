Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Bheed teaser: Rajkummar Rao leads film on lockdown with Bhumi Pednekar, Dia Mirza. Watch

Bheed teaser: Rajkummar Rao leads film on lockdown with Bhumi Pednekar, Dia Mirza. Watch

Published on Mar 06, 2023

The Bheed teaser introduces us to the lead characters of the black and white film which revolves around the 2020 lockdown and stars Rajkummar Rao, Dia Mirza, Bhumi Pednekar and others.

Rajkummar Rao, Bhumi Pednekar, Pankaj Kapur and Dia Mirza in stills from Bheed teaser.
ByHT Entertainment Desk

After a heartbreaking video clip that teased the subject of the upcoming film Bheed, the new monochrome teaser introduces the lead characters of the film that revolves around the struggle faced by the poor during the nationwide lockdown in 2020. Sharing the teaser on Instagram, lead actor Rajkummar Rao said “A crisis that created borders within the country and its people.” Also read: Bheed teaser: Rajkummar Rao, Bhumi Pednekar film compares the 2020 workers migration to 1947 Partition. Watch

The new teaser opens with glimpses of how migrant workers travelled in jampacked trained, buses and even on foot to reach their villages as the government imposed a nationwide lockdown that put a full stop on all the ongoing non-essential activities, robbing the poor of livelihood. Rajkummar's voice is heard in the background, saying, “Hum sahar gaye kyunki yaha pe koi intjaam nahi tha, sahar se wapis aaye kyunki waha koi intjaam nahi tha. Garib aadmi ke liye kabhi intjaam hi nahi hua. Hum se anyaay hua hai, raasta bhi hum hi nikalenge (we went to the city because there was no work in the village, we came back because there was no work in the city. There is never any arrangement for the poor).”

It is followed by quick glimpses of Kritika Kamra as a journalist on ground zero, Ashutosh Rana as a police officer riding in a jeep, Rajkummar Rao as a police offer in uniform and riding a bike, with more glimpses of Dia Mirza on the verge of a breakdown, a worried Bhumi Pednekar as a medical professional and Pankaj Kapur. The captivating teaser ends with Rajkummar chasing someone on foot.

Director Anubhav Sinha has directed Bheed in black and white as he wanted to draw parallels between the pandemic-led lockdown in the country and the 1947 Partition. "This story is about people whose lives changed in a snap and the colors from their lives were lost when the border was drawn within the country," Anubhav Sinha said in a statement.

