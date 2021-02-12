Bipasha Basu wants Rubina Dilaik to win Bigg Boss 14, Sunny Leone celebrates sons' birthday with backyard party

Here are the top 5 entertainment news stories of the day.

Rubina Dilaik finds a supporter in Bipasha Basu: 'One hell of a strong girl, should surely win'

Rubina Dilaik is picking up more and more supporters every day. Among the latest celebrities who want her to win Bigg Boss 14 is actor Bipasha Basu.

Sunny Leone celebrates sons' birthday with cutest family pics ever: 'I am beyond blessed to have you 3 children'

Sunny Leone's twin sons, Noah and Asher, turned three on Thursday and the actor celebrated their big day with a backyard party.

Manushi Chillar is proud after auto driver's daughter Manya Singh gets crowned Miss India runner-up

Former Miss World Manushi Chillar was full of praise after Manya Singh was crowned the runner-up at 2020's Miss India pageant. Manya is a daughter of an auto rickshaw driver.

Gina Carano fired from The Mandalorian after 'abhorrent' comments on Holocaust

Gina Carano, who plays Cara Dune on The Mandalorian, has been fired from the show. She has been under fire for her controversial comments on Twitter.

Rohit Reddy shares new video with wife Anita Hassanandani, shot right after son's birth: 'His nose is like yours'

Actor Anita Hassanandani's husband Rohit Reddy shared a new video on Instagram, showing moments immediately after the birth of their son. Watch video.

