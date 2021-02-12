Bipasha Basu wants Rubina Dilaik to win Bigg Boss 14, Sunny Leone celebrates sons' birthday with backyard party
- Here are the top 5 entertainment news stories of the day: In a show of support, Bipasha Basu called Rubina Dilaik a 'strong girl' and wished for her to win Bigg Boss 14 trophy. Sunny Leone celebrated the birthday of her sons - Asher and Noah - with a cute backyard party.
Here are the top 5 entertainment news stories of the day.
Rubina Dilaik finds a supporter in Bipasha Basu: 'One hell of a strong girl, should surely win'
Rubina Dilaik is picking up more and more supporters every day. Among the latest celebrities who want her to win Bigg Boss 14 is actor Bipasha Basu.
Read more here
Sunny Leone celebrates sons' birthday with cutest family pics ever: 'I am beyond blessed to have you 3 children'
Sunny Leone's twin sons, Noah and Asher, turned three on Thursday and the actor celebrated their big day with a backyard party.
Read more here
Manushi Chillar is proud after auto driver's daughter Manya Singh gets crowned Miss India runner-up
Former Miss World Manushi Chillar was full of praise after Manya Singh was crowned the runner-up at 2020's Miss India pageant. Manya is a daughter of an auto rickshaw driver.
Read more here
Gina Carano fired from The Mandalorian after 'abhorrent' comments on Holocaust
Gina Carano, who plays Cara Dune on The Mandalorian, has been fired from the show. She has been under fire for her controversial comments on Twitter.
Read more here
Rohit Reddy shares new video with wife Anita Hassanandani, shot right after son's birth: 'His nose is like yours'
Actor Anita Hassanandani's husband Rohit Reddy shared a new video on Instagram, showing moments immediately after the birth of their son. Watch video.
Read more here
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bipasha wants Rubina to win Bigg Boss 14, Sunny Leone celebrates sons' birthday
- Here are the top 5 entertainment news stories of the day: In a show of support, Bipasha Basu called Rubina Dilaik a 'strong girl' and wished for her to win Bigg Boss 14 trophy. Sunny Leone celebrated the birthday of her sons - Asher and Noah - with a cute backyard party.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Neha Dhupia 'doesn't understand' how casually trolls abuse women online
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Salman Khan poses with little kids in a new picture, fans say 'such a sweet pic'
- A new picture of Salman Khan posing with two young boys has been shared online. The actor looks relaxed as he lies on a charpoi.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sunny Leone celebrates sons' birthday with cutest family pics ever
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Manushi is proud after rickshaw driver's daughter Manya gets crowned Miss India
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Babu' Nick Jonas wants a signed copy of Unfinished, here's how Priyanka reacted
- Priyanka Chopra has a fan in husband Nick Jonas. The American singer shared a picture holding her book Unfinished and asked her to sign it. She could only gush in love.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Salman thanks fans for their support after getting relief in Blackbuck case
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ranvir Shorey on working with ex-wife Konkona Sensharma again: ‘I doubt that’
- Ranvir Shorey said that the possibility of him collaborating professionally with his ex-wife, Konkona Sensharma, is unlikely. He starred in her directorial debut, A Death in the Gunj.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Richa Chadha: I am vocal about issues but that has not impacted my work
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
The industry paid a price of being high profile. But life moves on. Today, the industry is back on its feet: Javed Akhtar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka was once asked to leave film for speaking up about 'nominal' paycheck
- Priyanka Chopra said that she was once asked to leave a film when she raised concern over her 'nominal' paycheck in comparison to her male co-star. However, she chose to suck it up and stay on.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kangana says Indians are ‘most brilliant’ after winning poll against Meryl, Gal
- Kangana Ranaut shared a poll saying that Twitter users support her in her claims that she is superior to Meryl Streep and Gal Gadot. She said that Indians are the ‘most brilliant’ race in the world.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira confirms relationship with Nupur Shikhare. See photos
- Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan, on the occasion of Promise Day, shared a mushy post for her boyfriend, fitness trainer Nupur Shikhare. See their pictures here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
I wanted to direct my own script: Aaryaan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Alia's look from bridal ad shoot goes viral, fans can't wait for her wedding
- A picture of Alia Bhatt, all decked up as a bride for an advertisement shoot, has been shared online. Her fans couldn't wait to see her as Ranbir Kapoor's bride.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox