Bobby Deol gets mobbed by fans at airport but keeps his smile intact. Watch

Actor Bobby Deol enjoys immense popularity, and he witnessed it recently when stepped out without security. He was at the Mumbai airport when a huge crowd of fans surrounded him for photos. He remained calm and cool as he went on to patiently click photos with everyone. Reacting to the video, the internet has called him ‘humble.’ Also read: Bobby Deol poses with son Aryaman Deol in new pics Bobby Deol at Mumbai airport. (Viral Bhayani)

Bobby Deol step out without security

In a paparazzi video, Bobby is seen in his off-duty look. He looked cool in a sleeveless hoodie, jeans and a black beanie. The actor was seen struggling to get away from the crowd as many fans surrounded him. He obliged their requests, as many wanted to click photos with him. He managed to get out after stopping for selfies in between and somehow reached his car.

Reacting to the video, many have hailed Bobby and his patience. One of them wrote in the comment section, “Some people pay for such fans… this is real.” “Lord needs z security now,” added another. One more commented, “His comeback is extraordinary; I have never seen such a rebound of anybody.”

Bobby Deol in Animal

Bobby rose to fame after delivering a well-received performance in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal. In the film, he stars as Abrar Haque, the prime antagonist. He is seen at loggerheads with Ranbir Kapoor, who is in the lead. The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Triptii Dimri.

The film was released on December 1 and continues to maintain a good grip at the box office. In the post-credits scene, the film teased fans with a potential sequel, titled Animal Park. Ranbir potentially has a double role.

Later, the makers of the film officially confirmed the news of the Animal sequel with a post. T-Series announced that they are collaborating with Sandeep Reddy Vanga for three films, including Animal Park, Prabhas-starrer Spirit and one more film with Allu Arjun.

In a post, they mentioned, "It's a partnership built on trust, fueled by creative freedom, and fortified by an unbreakable bond. Producer Bhushan Kumar and Director #SandeepReddyVanga unveil the next cinematic wonders--Prabhas' Spirit, Animal Park, and an Allu Arjun saga--the chapters that follow the monumental success of Kabir Singh and #Animal," the post read.

What's next

However, it is not known yet if Bobby will return to Animal Park. However, he will surely be seen in Nandamuri Balakrishna's next movie. It is tentatively titled NBK109'.

