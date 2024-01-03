Bobby Deol poses with son Aryaman Deol in new pics; fans react: 'You both look so handsome'

Recently, Bobby Deol had discussed his son Aryaman Deol's Bollywood career and said that in ‘another 3-4 years, he will enter the industry’. Now, the actor, who has been basking in the success of his blockbuster Animal, has shared fresh pictures with Aryaman. Photos of the father-son duo have been showered with love by fans, who can't get enough of their ‘dashing’ looks. Also read: Bobby Deol twins with son Aryaman Deol on his 21 birthday Bobby Deol with Aryaman Deol in a new photo, which was clicked by his younger son Dharam Deol.

Bobby Deol's post

On Wednesday, Bobby Deol shared two photos of himself and Aryaman on Instagram. They were both dressed in dark suits and white shirts in the pictures. Bobby kept his son close as the two looked into the camera and posed. He wrote in his caption, "Outfit by the coolest and dearest @raghavendra.rathore." In his caption, Bobby also gave the photo credit to his younger son, Dharam Deol.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Reactions to Bobby's pics with Aryaman Deol

Singer Sophie Choudry dropped a bunch of heart and heart eyes emojis in the comments section of Bobby's Instagram post. Reacting to the father and son's photos, a fan wrote, 'You both look sooo handsome (red heart and fire emojis)."

Another said, "Wowww (fire emojis)... handsome... lots of love sir." A third Instagram user commented, "What a duo (fire emoji)." A fan also wrote, "Wow... superb and dashing." A person also wrote for Bobby's son Aryaman Deol, "Upcoming superstar."

Bobby Deol on his sons' film career

In December, in an interview with India Today, Bobby spoke about sons Aryaman Deol and Dharam Deol's plans to enter films. Last year, Aryaman caught everyone's attention at the Gadar 2 success party and was also spotted with Bobby in paparazzi videos, including from Animal promotions.

Bobby, who shares his sons with wife Tanya Deol, wants his elder son to train and work hard on himself before entering the industry. He had said, "There's no business like show business and my sons will come into this industry, but they're too young right now especially my older one is just 22 years old and the younger one is 19 years, so another 3-4 years time they will enter the industry."

Bobby had added, "I just want Aryaman to train and really work hard on himself. He just graduated from NYU Stern with honours. He is one child who puts all his mind and really works hard. Both my boys have different qualities."

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place