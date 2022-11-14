Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Bollywood and South celebs party together

Bollywood and South celebs party together

Published on Nov 14, 2022 03:06 PM IST

Poonam Dhillon and Jackie Shroff organised a get-together on Saturday that was attended by the who’s who of Bollywood and South film industries.

Bollywood and South film stars from the ’80s
BySoumya Vajpayee

To mark their unity and celebrate friendship, several actors from the Hindi, Tamil and Telugu film industries of the ’80s attend a get-together every year. While actor Chiranjeevi hosted the last reunion in 2019 at his home in Hyderabad, this year, actors Poonam Dhillon and Jackie Shroff hosted the annual do at an eatery in Mumbai.

Actors Chiranjeevi, Sharath Kumar, Venkatesh, Jackie Shroff, Suhasini, Khushboo, Ramya Krishnan, Revathy, Poonam Dhillon, Padmini Kolhapure, Tina Munim Ambani, Meenakshi Seshadri, Madhoo, Anil Kapoor, Anupam Kher, Raj Babbar and Shakti Kapoor, among others, were a part of the celebration on Saturday. Since the reunion didn’t happen for two years due to the pandemic, the attendees were overly excited for this one. The theme, decor and food for the two-hour event had Maharashtrian influences.

A source says, “Colourful Maharashtrian sarees and a fisher boat with nets and oars were used for the decor. While the women donned the traditional Maharashtrian nath and bindi, men wore the Maharashtrian topis (caps). The guests were welcomed with flowers and teeka, as the tutari (musical instrument) played in the background.” The actors indulged in a lot games, singing and dancing. In fact, actors from the South danced to a beautiful medley, too.

Talking about the event, Dhillon says, “This reunion was very special to me, as I wanted to reciprocate the hospitality of my friends from the South, who had been inviting me for the last six-seven years for the celebration. It was a reunion of friends, colleagues and well-wishers, who’ve been there for each other through thick and thin over the years. Jackie and I wanted the food, decor and vibe of the party to be Maharashtrian, as our friends from South were coming to Mumbai and we wanted them to enjoy the Maharashtrian food.”

