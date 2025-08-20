Boman Irani pays heartfelt tribute to 3 Idiots co-star, ‘true gentleman’ Achyut Potdar

Actor Achyut Potdar, best known for his portrayal of a professor in Rajkumar Hirani’s blockbuster 3 Idiots, died on August 18 after suffering from heart-related complications. He was 91 at the time of his passing. After Aamir Khan, Boman Irani also penned a heartfelt tribute to the late actor. Boman Irani pens a heartfelt tribute for Achyut Potdar.

Boman Irani expresses sorrow over Achyut Potdar's death

On Tuesday, Boman Irani took to Instagram and, sharing a still of Achyut Potdar from 3 Idiots, wrote, “With deep respect, remembering Achyut Potdar Ji. A true gentleman and a memorable artist. My heartfelt condolences.”

Boman Irani pays condolences after Achyut Potdar's death.

Earlier, Aamir Khan too expressed his sorrow over the veteran actor’s death through an emotional note shared by his production house. It read, “I am very saddened to hear about Achyutji passing away. He was an amazing actor, a wonderful human being, and a great colleague. We will miss you, Achyutji. My heartfelt condolences to his family.”

Dr Ravindra Ghawat, Director of the Critical Care Department at Jupiter Hospital, confirmed the news to PTI, stating, “He was admitted to the hospital in a critical state with breathing and heart issues around 4 p.m. He was kept in the ICU. He passed away at 10:30 p.m. due to heart-related issues. He had high blood pressure and weak cardiovascular health.”

About Achyut Potdar

Achyut Potdar was a veteran Indian actor celebrated for his vast body of work across films, television, and theatre. A former Indian Army officer and later an executive at Indian Oil, he ventured into acting in his 40s. Over his career, he appeared in more than 125 films and several television shows, often portraying professors, doctors, and elderly characters with warmth and authenticity.

His notable works include 3 Idiots, Lage Raho Munna Bhai, Ferrari Ki Sawaari, Bhoothnath, Dabangg 2, and television serials such as Buniyaad, Wagle Ki Duniya, Majha Hoshil Na, Mrs. Tendulkar and Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo, among many other