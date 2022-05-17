Boney Kapoor on daughter Khushi Kapoor's decision to enter Bollywood: 'Who doesn't like glamour, attention?'

Boney Kapoor has shared his thoughts on the acting debut of his and late actor Sridevi's youngest daughter, Khushi Kapoor. Two of Boney Kapoor's children-- Arjun Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor, are already actors, and Khushi will soon make her debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies, an adaptation of Archie Comics. The first look and teaser of the film were released on May 14, which showed Khushi as Betty Cooper, Suhana Khan as Veronica Lodge, and Agastya Nanda as Archie. Also Read| The Archies: Why nepotism arguments against Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, and Agastya Nanda are futile

Boney Kapoor called The Archies a dream project as he opened up about Khushi's debut in the Hindi film industry. The filmmaker also spoke about Khushi's decision to become an actor, and revealed that she initially wanted to try modelling, among other things. Talking about his daughter's decision to act, Boney said that everyone likes glamour and people's attention.

Asked if Khushi always wanted to pursue acting like her mother Sridevi, Boney told ETimes, "Kids don’t come out with their true ambitions right from the start. They start by saying, 'I want to do modeling and other things'. They keep getting diverted from their main ambition. Finally, when they cross the age of 19-20, the thought that they want to act develops firmly in their mind. Who doesn’t like glamour? Who doesn’t like getting attention? Everyone in the world likes it whether it is in the entertainment field, academic field or sports world."

Boney revealed that Khushi started thinking about a career in acting when her elder sister Janhvi Kapoor started working on her debut film Dhadak opposite Ishaan Khatter, which came out in July 2018. Sridevi had passed away just a few months before seeing her elder daughter make her acting debut, but had supported her in her decision to act. Boney said the late actor would have done the same for their younger daughter Khushi.

He said, "Khushi had expressed her desire to become an actor after Janhvi started shooting for Dhadak in 2018. That’s why we sent her to New York Film School in 2019. If Sridevi was around, she would have supported her like she supported Janhvi." Boney, who is also father to son Arjun Kapoor and daughter Anshula Kapoor whom he shares with his first wife Mona (late), added, "I would encourage all of my four kids to do what they want to do and support them in every way. I am a friend first, then a father. Now, I am a father and mother both. I am doing my best and I hope to remain this way and get along with all my children. Today, we are bonding really well. I can’t replace their mother but I will try do the best I can."

The Archies marks the highly-anticipated debut of three star kids--Khushi Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan, and Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda. It also features Dot, Mihir Ahuja, Vedang Raina, and Yuvraj Menda, and will release on Netflix in 2023.

