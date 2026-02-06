Border 2 box office collection day 15: Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan film witnesses another dip, earns just over ₹2 crore

Border 2 box office collection day 15: As the war drama completes just over two weeks in the theatres, it witnessed a dip in its earnings on Friday. As per Sacnilk.com, the film has so far earned just over ₹296 crore in India. The Sunny Deol film released in theatres on January 23. Border 2 box office collection day 15: Sunny Deol in a still from the film.

Border 2 domestic box office collection day 15 The film earned ₹224.25 crore in its first week of release and ₹70.15 crore in the second week. On day 15, Border 2 collected ₹2.31 crore nett in India, according to early estimates. So far, Border 2 has collected ₹296.71 crore nett in India. Currently running across 80859 shows, it has a domestic gross collection of ₹352.30 crore.

HT review of Border 2 The Hindustan Times review of the film read, “Border 2 is not content with being just another sequel. It wants to make you sit up and salute. While its excesses are hard to ignore, so is its sincerity. The film reaches back into a time when patriotism in cinema was worn unapologetically... when heroes spoke loudly and emotions rang true. And with some genuinely moving moments, Border 2 delivers exactly what it promises: a theatrical experience meant to be felt in a darkened hall, among strangers who momentarily feel like comrades.”

About Border 2 Border 2, which was released in theatres on January 23, is inspired by the true events of the 1971 India-Pakistan War and showcases how the Army, Navy, and Air Force fight together as one force. It brings Sunny Deol back in uniform once again. The Anurag Singh directorial is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Dutta and Nidhi Dutta.

The war drama also features Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Anya Singh, Pranav Vashisht and Medha Rana in pivotal roles. Border 2 is a sequel to the 1997 blockbuster of the same name. It is backed by T-Series and J P Films. While the 1997 film was based on the events of the Battle of Longewala during the 1971 India-Pakistan war, Border 2 is also set against the backdrop of the same conflict.