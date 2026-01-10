Border 2: Colonel Hoshiar Singh Dahiya's wife blesses Varun Dhawan, showers praise for his performance. Watch

In a video that was posted on a paparazzi account on Instagram, Colonel Hoshiar Singh Dahiya’s wife was seen smiling and blessing Varun by touching his head. She said, "Tumne bahot badhiya kiya hai. Bahot badhiya, shabbash! Film bahot achi chalegi (You have done a great job, Very good, bravo! Film is going to do really well)." Varun bent down and thanked her for the warm gesture.

Varun Dhawan is busy promoting his upcoming film Border 2. In the film, In the actor plays Major Hoshiar Singh Dahiya, a courageous Indian Army officer and Param Vir Chakra (PVC) awardee who fought in the 1971 Indo-Pakistan War. Ahead of the film's release, a video has now surfaced on social media where Colonel Hoshiar Singh Dahiya’s wife was seen blessing Varun at a pre-release event for the film and praising him with a smile on her face.

A few days ago, a Reddit user shared a screenshot of a chat that allegedly showed messages being sent to influencers, urging them to criticise Varun Dhawan’s performance and expressions in the Border 2 song Ghar Kab Aaoge. Many had called Varun's expressions unnecessary and loud.

About the film Border 2 is directed by Anurag Singh. Varun will star in Border 2 along with Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty. It is a follow-up to the 1997 blockbuster film Border, directed by JP Dutta. The Anurag Singh film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, J P Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta.

Some days back, the whole team of the film released the song Ghar Kab Aaoge in Jaisalmer. The song has been recreated by Mithoon with additional lyrics from Manoj Muntashir. Apart from Sonu, the song is sung by Arijit Singh, Roop Kumar Rathod, Vishal Mishra and Diljit Dosanjh. Based on the 1971 India–Pakistan war and real-life events surrounding it, the film is scheduled to release in theatres on January 23.