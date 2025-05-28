Bridesmaid Alia Bhatt debuts a sultry look at friend's wedding in Spain; dances her heart out. Watch

After turning heads with her stylish debut at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival, Alia Bhatt jetted off to Spain to attend the wedding of her best friend, Tanya Saha Gupta and David Angelov. Now, videos have been emerging from the wedding event featuring Alia enjoying her time with friends. (Also Read | Alia Bhatt trades gowns for desi lehenga choli as she attends friend's wedding in Spain, cannot stop laughing. Watch) Alia Bhatt is currently in Spain for her friend's wedding.

Alia Bhatt poses with friends at Spain wedding

In a photo shared by a fan account on X (formerly Twitter), Alia was seen all decked up as she posed with the bride and their friends. Alia, in the picture, was seen in a white embellished bralette, matching blazer and a cream skirt. She also wore a neckpiece, sunglasses and carried a bag.

Alia Bhatt dances in unseen video at event

Alia, in the photo, was seen holding her friend Akanksha Ranjan Kapoor's hand. For the event, Akanksha opted for a peach lehenga. All the bridesmaids opted for lehengas too. The bride was seen in a maroon lehenga. In a video, Alia was seen grooving to a song on the dance floor. While the bride and groom danced in the middle, all of Tanya's friends, including Alia, grooved around them.

On Tuesday, a video from the pre-wedding ceremony emerged on X in which Alia was seen dressed in a colourful lehenga paired with a mustard yellow blouse. Alia also added a purple bandanna on her head and wore dark sunglasses. She smiled and posed with her friends.

Alia's hectic schedule, from Mumbai, Cannes to Spain

Alia at the Cannes Film Festival this year left fans speechless with her outfit choices on the red carpet. For day one of her appearance, Alia chose a Schiaparelli gown, styled by Rhea Kapoor. For the closing ceremony, the actor wore a custom Gucci saree--the brand's first-ever made-to-order saree--leaving fashion watchers impressed.

Alia's upcoming films

Alia will be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love and War alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. Fans will also see Alia in her upcoming movie, Alpha. Directed by Shiv Rawail, Alpha is set to be a notable addition to Yash Raj Films' acclaimed spy universe and is scheduled for release on December 25. It also stars Sharvari. Alia was last seen in Vasan Bala's Jigra along with Vedang Raina.