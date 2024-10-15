CBFC reportedly pulls down Akshay Kumar's Nandu no smoking ad after 6 years, new ad shown with Jigra, Vicky Vidya

Audiences will no longer be able to see Akshay Kumar in the anti-smoking advertisement, affectionately called the Nandu ad, in theatres, before the film begins. A new report from Bollywood Hungama has pointed out that the CBFC has decided to discontinue Akshay Kumar’s anti-smoking ad. It has been replaced by a new ad. (Also read: Aditya Seal on Khel Khel Mein's box office failure: 'People who watched it called it a laugh riot' | Exclusive) Akshay Kumar in the anti-smoking advertisement ad.

Nandu ad no more

The new ad, which replaced Akshay Kumar's Nandu ad, showed how quitting tobacco can make space for positive changes in one's body within 20 minutes. Still, the reason for the removal of the Nandu ad remains unclear. The new ad was shown in theatres with the films which released on last Friday, like Alia Bhatt-starrer Jigra and Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri-starrer Vicky Aur Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video.

More details

The ad featuring Akshay Kumar was released during the time of release of his 2018 Independence Day film, Gold. It also helped in promoting his 2018 film Padman, which was based on the life of Arunachalam Muruganantham, who made low-cost sanitary pads for women in rural areas.

The ad saw actor Ajay Singh Pal play Nandu. In it, he is seen smoking a cigarette near the hospital. When Akshay approaches him, he addresses his wife’s hygiene problems. Akshay says how he could use the money spent on buying two cigarettes on sanitary pads instead.

Meanwhile, an official at a multiplex told Bollywood Hungama, “It was my favourite anti-smoking ad as it gave out an important message without any disturbing visuals. It also used to be amusing to see moviegoers repeating the dialogues from the ad. After all, they were watching the ad for 6 years. The moviegoers had memorized all its lines! I am sure I am and many other moviegoers will surely miss the ad.”