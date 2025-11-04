Emotional Celina Jaitly reacts as Delhi HC rules on soldier brother's detention: 'For a year, I've searched for answers'

As the Delhi High Court provided a glimmer of hope to the family of Major (Retd.) Vikrant Kumar Jaitly, who has been detained in the UAE for a year, his sister, former actor Celina Jaitly shared an emotional note on social media. On Monday, the court issued notice to the Government of India to file a status report and also appointed a nodal officer for assistance and communication to the family. Celina Jaitly urges the Indian government to assist her brother, Major Vikrant Kumar Jaitly, detained in the UAE for over a year.

Celina’s lawyer called this a good order for the client, and hoped this will pave the way for Major Vikrant’s return to India. The same evening, Celina took to Twitter (now called X) to share a long note titled: “Standing for a Soldier:A Ray of Hope from the Delhi High Court in the Case of Major (Retd.) Vikrant Kumar Jaitly.”

Celina pens emotional note for brother

Sharing a collage of two pictures of her brother, one with her and the other in his uniform, Celina wrote, “I write this from the gates of the esteemed Delhi High Court with immense gratitude, as after an arduous 14 months I have finally reached the light at the end of the dark tunnel. I have just exited the Hon’ble High Court of Delhi, where my writ petition regarding my brother Major (Retd.) Vikrant Kumar Jaitly was heard in open court.”

She detailed what the court had ruled in her petition, including the appointment of a nodal officer ‘for coordinating all assistance & facilitating contact in the matter.’ Major (Retd) Vikrant Kumar Jaitly from 3 Para Special Forces has been detained in the UAE for nine months.

‘For one year, I have searched for answers’

Celina continued, “You fought for us, bhai, now it’s time for us to stand behind you. For one year I have searched for answers for you. Now I continue my prayers to our respected government to fight for you, to bring you back safely. My government, the only entity I trust, is the Government of India, & I know they will do everything to protect this 4th-generation soldier, son, grandson & great-grandson of war veterans, who has given his everything, his entire youth, in the service of our nation, holder of the COAS Commendation for Gallantry.”

The actor stated that many Indian soldiers overseas have been ‘targetted’ in a similar manner, urging the government to step in. “Indian soldiers abroad continue to be targeted for reasons unknown, I pray to my government for their help & protection for our defenders. I continue to stand with my brother & for myself as I navigate this test that God has put our way.”

Celina ended her note with a request for privacy to the media, directing all queries to her legal team.

Why was Celina's brother detained in the UAE

Celina Jaitly's brother had been residing in the UAE since 2016 and was employed with the MATITI Group, engaged in trading, consultancy, and risk management services, PTI news agency reported. Not much is known about the case in which Celina Jaitly's brother was detained.

Centre's counsel Nidhi Raman informed the Delhi high court on Monday that Vikrant has been arrested in connection with “a case”, adding that the Ministry is in contact with his wife.

Celina, in her plea, submitted before the court that despite her brother being in detention for more than a year, the Centre had not provided her with basic information regarding his legal status or welfare. She further claimed in the plea that no phone call or verifiable communication had been facilitated between them.

After hearing the arguments, Delhi High Court stated, “The respondents shall take steps to provide effective legal representation with respect to his arrest and detention. Let an attempt be made by the respondent to facilitate contact between the petitioner and her brother. The respondents are directed to appoint a nodal officer.”